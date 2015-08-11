Iran FM slams US counterpart’s remarks as ‘illusions’

World Bulletin / News Desk
In televised statements, Zarif said Pompeo’s remarks were far from logic and not even worth being answered, according to the official IRNA news agency.
“This indicates bankruptcy of US foreign policy which has turned into a rented policy,” he said,
Zarif said Pompeo and other American officials in the current U.S. administration “are not only imprisoned by their delusions, but also jailed in the past”.
“The People of Iran have shown that they resist bullying,” he said.
Earlier this week, the top U.S. diplomat said Washington was preparing a raft of new sanctions against Tehran.
The U.S. administration is threatening to impose “the strongest sanctions in history” if Iran fails to comply with the terms of a new deal that would replace a landmark 2015 agreement between Tehran and the P5+1 group of nations (the UN Security Council’s five permanent members plus Germany).
On May 8, U.S. President Donald Trump pulled Washington out of the deal and announced the re-imposition of sanctions.
