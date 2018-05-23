Five things to know about the holy month of Ramadan

World Bulletin / News Desk
1. It's a time of reflection and empathy
Muslims observe Ramadan in three main ways:
2. It begins when the moon is visible
Ramadan, the name of the ninth month in the Islamic lunar calendar, begins when the moon is sighted. As weather conditions can impede the visibility of the moon, the beginning of Ramadan may differ from country to country.
3. It's part of the five pillars of Islam
These are the five tenets of Islam:
4. What happens before and after a fast?
Muslims get up early for Suhoor, the meal before sunrise. The meal taken after sundown is known as Iftar. Traditionally, people break their fast by consuming sweet dates. As Ramadan doesn’t fall on the same time each year, the fasting duration can vary significantly.
5. Muslims do fast outside of Ramadan
While it isn't compulsory, there may be instances when some Muslims voluntarily fast outside of Ramadan.
These include:
Ramadan is a time of spiritual reflection, when Muslims contemplate their relationship with God, carry out compassionate sacrifices, build community and help those in need.
