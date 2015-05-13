Macedonia ex-PM sentenced to jail for abuse of power

World Bulletin / News Desk
Macedonia's former prime minister Nikola Gruevski was sentenced Wednesday to two years in jail by a Skopje court for abuse of power over the purchase of a luxury Mercedes.
The leader of Macedonia's nationalist right-wingers also unlawfully influenced officials to ensure the luxury car was bought from a company he favoured, the court ruled.
Judge Dobrila Kacarska said Gruevski had "lied and ridiculed citizens" who "should have been informed about the vehicle".
"Not only were citizens not informed about it, but we have heard that the prime minister was intentionally trying to hide the vehicle," the judge added.
An interior ministry official, Gjoko Popovski, was sentenced to six and a half years in prison over his role in the case. A former interior minister, Gordana Jankulovska, also faces abuse of power charges.
Gruevski, who led the Balkan country for a decade until 2016, did not appear at Wednesday's hearing but one of his lawyer's said he would appeal the verdict.
The 47-year-old will remain free pending the appeal.
Gruevski also faces charges in five other cases, including over allegations of corruption, abuse of power, electoral fraud and illegal wiretapping of his opponents and representatives of the civil society.
After a long political crisis, Gruevski in mid-2017 ceded power to a coalition led by Zoran Zaev, a Social Democrat.
The new majority government is trying to resolve a long-running name row with Greece in a bid for closer ties with the European Union.
Zaev was acquitted earlier this week in a corruption affair in which he was accused of taking a bribe while working as a local mayor in the country's southeast.
In a joint statement, the G7 leaders of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United States, along with the European Union, said they "are united in rejecting the electoral process" that led to the May 20 ballot.
An Iraqi refugee baby died as Belgian police was chasing a vehicle carrying illegal migrants
'If it doesn’t happen, maybe it will happen later,' American president says
Haidar al-Abadi says agreement reached with winning coalition bloc
Controversial picture of Haram al-Sharif circulates on social media
International court responds to Palestinian foreign minister's request
Lava flows from Kilauea destroy warehouse at major geothermal plant while others reach Pacific Ocean
Jafar Farah was arrested in Haifa last weekend after taking part in pro-Gaza demonstration
ISIL terrorists, Iraqi forces exchange blows south of Mosul, according to local security source
Restrictions on movement of patients, medicines are 'illegal, inhumane and unacceptable': Health Ministry official
US will do anything to prevent Iran's 'malicious activities' in region, Pentagon spokesman says
Since March 30, more than 110 Palestinians were killed by Israeli gunfire in Gaza
Mahmoud Abbas visits hospital three times in one week, raising speculation about state of his health
Home to numerous civilizations throughout history, Iraq remains a treasure trove of ancient artifacts, monuments
No injuries were reported in the Israeli attack
The Justice Department has asked its Office of the Inspector General to look into the matter, White House says