Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
01:01, 24 May 2018 Thursday
Health & Environment
18:00, 23 May 2018 Wednesday

  • Share
Turkish early cancer detection microchip claims awards
Turkish early cancer detection microchip claims awards

Developed by high school students in west Turkey, microchip gets award in US, Europe

World Bulletin / News Desk

Two high school students in Turkey, who developed a microchip for early detection of cancer, have claimed yet another award.

Berna Akdeniz and Leyla Al Masoud -- developers of the microchip in western province of Izmir --  decided to study on early diagnosis of cancer in 2016 and after a year the duo developed a microfluidic chip to diagnose lung, breast and prostate cancers early.

The early cancer detection microchip was among the winning projects of SciChallenge contest for 2017. Akdeniz and Al Masoud's project left 438 projects in the science contest -- supported by EU -- behind.

The project also claimed third award in biomedical engineering field during International Science and Engineering Fair held in the U.S. city of Pittsburg in mid-May.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Al Masoud said she didn't think that they would succeed this much. 

"We developed two microfluidic chips for early diagnosis of lung, breast and prostate cancers. When we pipette any fluid sample taken from body into microfluidic chips, we can view the results," Al Masoud said, and added that with the help of microscope they are able to see whether the cells are cancerous or not. 

"Our system works on two levels. First level is a general cancer screen test and in the second one we observe the type of cancer i.e. lung, breast or prostate", she said.

Akdeniz, Al Masoud’s teammate said: "Treatment  of cancer is a long process for patients and doctors. Thanks to early diagnosis, patients now have more chance to survive."



Related Turkey CANCER
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Health & Environment News
Turkish early cancer detection microchip claims awards
Turkish early cancer detection microchip claims awards

Developed by high school students in west Turkey, microchip gets award in US, Europe
Congo begins Ebola vaccination
Congo begins Ebola vaccination

UN reports cases of Ebola virus disease 'in an urban center' that killed 25 so far  
WHO says 'high risk' Ebola will spread in DR Congo
WHO says 'high risk' Ebola will spread in DR Congo

In a statement, the UN agency said WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus would convene an emergency committee to discuss the matter. 
Past outbreaks of Ebola
Past outbreaks of Ebola

Following is a recap of past epidemics of Ebola as the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) battles a new outbreak of the deadly tropical disease:
Antarctica tourism regulation urgent for environment
Antarctica tourism regulation urgent for environment

In the absence of rules, travel agencies offer trips to the region on boats sometimes equipped with helicopters or submarines, according to Segolene Royal, French ambassador for the Arctic and Antarctic poles.
WHO 19 people die in DRC Ebola outbreak
WHO: 19 people die in DRC Ebola outbreak

Three health care workers among 19 deaths, World Health Organization says  
WHO ready to deploy Ebola vaccines to DRC
WHO ready to deploy Ebola vaccines to DRC

World Health Organization concerned about potential regional spread of deadly virus
Turkish doctors volunteer in Uganda
Turkish doctors volunteer in Uganda

Doctors Worldwide provides orthopaedic training to health personnel
Turkish researcher designs 'life-saving' medical device
Turkish researcher designs 'life-saving' medical device

People suffering from advanced cardiac or pulmonary insufficiency to benefit from device made at university in Izmir
Dramatic action needed on climate change
Dramatic action needed on climate change

The 12-day technical talks are focused on hammering out an "operating manual" for the landmark 2015 Paris climate pact, which calls for capping global warming at "well below" two degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit), and 1.5C if possible.
Circulatory system disease main cause of death
Circulatory system disease main cause of death

Some 165,000 people died due to circulatory system diseases in 2017, according to country's statistical authority
Novartis to inject 100 mn into malaria drug research
Novartis to inject $100 mn into malaria drug research

There were some 216 million cases of malaria worldwide in 2016, an increase of five million from the year before, according to the World Health Organization.
Turkey to expand cataract surgeries in Africa
Turkey to expand cataract surgeries in Africa

Cataract surgeries project to be expanded in scope to include fight against fistula
Turkey to perform 1 mln cataract surgeries in Africa
Turkey to perform 1 mln cataract surgeries in Africa

Turkey to create an automatic control system to keep records of African patients, Health Ministry official says
Diphtheria outbreak kills 84 in Yemen
Diphtheria outbreak kills 84 in Yemen

Ibb and al-Hodeidah provinces are the hardest-hit by the disease  
Turkish doctors changing lives in Africa
Turkish doctors changing lives in Africa

Association of the Friends of Africa provides health and humanitarian services all over the African continent

News

Researchers link spread of breast cancer and diet
Researchers link spread of breast cancer and diet

Turkey helping young Brazilians with cancer 
Turkey helping young Brazilians with cancer

Hamas MPs to donate salaries to cancer, kidney patients
Hamas MPs to donate salaries to cancer kidney patients

UK cancer rates to rise faster among women than men
UK cancer rates to rise faster among women than men

Smoking costs $1T plus 6M lives annually: WHO
Smoking costs 1T plus 6M lives annually WHO

Psychedelic mushrooms may anxiety in cancer patients
Psychedelic mushrooms may anxiety in cancer patients

Austrian FM calls for empathy with Turkey
Austrian FM calls for empathy with Turkey

Turkey issues arrest warrants for 109 FETO suspects
Turkey issues arrest warrants for 109 FETO suspects

Turkey's consumer confidence slips in May
Turkey's consumer confidence slips in May

Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open

54,000 packs of contraband cigarettes seized in Turkey
54 000 packs of contraband cigarettes seized in Turkey

Police seize over 120 kilograms of heroin in Turkey
Police seize over 120 kilograms of heroin in Turkey






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 