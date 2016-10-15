Suicide bombing kills 8 in Iraqi capital

World Bulletin/News Desk

At least eight Iraqi civilians were killed Thursday in a suicide bombing north of the capital, according to a security source.

The suicide bombers targeted a park in the al-Shuala area north of Baghdad, said the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media.

The attack left 11 others wounded, the source added.

The injured were rushed to the nearby hospitals.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Last December, officials in Baghdad declared that the ISIL terror group’s military presence in Iraq had been all but dismantled.

Nevertheless, it appears that the group still maintains “sleeper cells” in several parts of the country, including Kirkuk.