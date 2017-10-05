Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
18:08, 24 May 2018 Thursday
Economy
10:21, 24 May 2018 Thursday

  • Share
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up over 1 pct at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up over 1 pct at open

BIST 100 climbs more than 1,100 points; foreign currency exchange rates drop against lira  

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey's stock exchange rose by 1.11 percent, or 1,135.44 points, to open at 103,027.12 points on Thursday.

On the fourth transaction day of the week, the banking and holding sector indices increased 1.51 percent and 0.88 percent, respectively.

Among all sector indices, the basic metal sector index posted the best performance, up 1.63 percent, while the wood paper print sector index saw a decline, down 1.64 percent.

On Wednesday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 closed at 101,891.68, down 1.39 percent, or 1,436.06 points, with a 7.2-billion Turkish lira ($1.47-billion) trade volume.

The U.S. dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate dropped by nearly 3 percent to 4.6970 as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT) on Thursday, from 4.8390 at Wednesday's close.

After the rate reaching its historical high with 4.93, Turkey's Central Bank took steps to limit the depreciation of Turkish lira by raising the late liquidity window interest rate from 13.50 to 16.50 percent. Following the bank's move, the exchange rate dropped steeply to around 4.57.

The euro/lira exchange rate also fell to 5.5200 by market open -- from 5.6650 at the previous close -- and one British pound traded for 6.2920 Turkish liras versus 6.4850 at the previous close.

The price of Brent oil stood at $79.48 per barrel as of 10.00 a.m. local time (0700GMT) Thursday, up from $79.34 at the previous close.



Related Turkey economy
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Economy News
Turkey to 'resolutely' continue fiscal discipline
Turkey to 'resolutely' continue fiscal discipline

Ankara vows to reach 2018 budget targets, says finance minister  
Volkswagen rejects 'protectionism' after US car tariff threat
Volkswagen rejects 'protectionism' after US car tariff threat

American Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross announced Wednesday he had initiated a so-called Section 232 investigation on auto trade after speaking with President Donald Trump on the matter.
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up over 1 pct at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up over 1 pct at open

BIST 100 climbs more than 1,100 points; foreign currency exchange rates drop against lira  
Turkish stocks end day with losses
Turkish stocks end day with losses

BIST 100 index goes down 1.39 percent at close; Turkish lira continues to decline against other currencies 
World Bank approves 600M loan for Salt Lake storage
World Bank approves $600M loan for Salt Lake storage

Salt Lake storage facility aims to have capacity of 5.4 billion cubic meters by 2023
Turkey's consumer confidence slips in May
Turkey's consumer confidence slips in May

Monthly index down at 70 in May, official data says
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open

BIST 100 falls 0.50 percent; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stands at 4.7560
Government gross debt stock up in April
Government gross debt stock up in April

Treasury reports central government debt stock in April rises 15.8 pct year-on-year, reaching $226.8 billion
EU fears offer to US not enough to end trade
EU fears offer to US not enough to end trade row

Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom spoke ahead of talks of the EU's 28 trade ministers to discuss an attempt to woo the US away from punishing steel and aluminium tariffs and win Europe a similar break as handed China.
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open

BIST 100 rises 0.45 percent; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stands at 4.5760
Russian UAE banks agree on sale of Turkish lender
Russian, UAE banks agree on sale of Turkish lender

Sberbank of Russia will cease to be shareholder in Denizbank, fifth-largest private bank in Turkey  
Turkey's external assets up in March
Turkey's external assets up in March

Assets abroad up 1.1 percent March 2018 end, from end of 2017, says Turkish Central Bank  
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open

BIST 100 falls 0.24 pct; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stands at 4.5500
US-China trade deal could cost Europe
US-China trade deal could cost Europe

His comments came after a joint statement issued in Washington said Beijing had agreed to reduce its trade deficit, "significantly" increasing purchases of American goods.
Euro area goods exports up in Q1
Euro area goods exports up in Q1

Euro area goods trade surplus reaches over $60B, EU28 deficit at $7.5B, official figures show
Over 100 000 house sales in April
Over 100,000 house sales in April

Property sales in April down 9.9 pct year-on-year, according to official data; sales to foreigners surge 25.8 pct

News

Turkey's consumer confidence slips in May
Turkey's consumer confidence slips in May

Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open

Turkey's Borsa Istanbul flat at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul flat at open

Turkey's current account deficit grows in March
Turkey's current account deficit grows in March

Turkey's auto production over half million in Jan-April
Turkey's auto production over half million in Jan-April

Turkey: 'Economic developments after elections'

Istanbul to host Champions League final in 2020
Istanbul to host Champions League final in 2020

Turkey to 'resolutely' continue fiscal discipline
Turkey to 'resolutely' continue fiscal discipline

Ibrahim Kalin: Dollar volatility 'unnatural'
Ibrahim Kalin Dollar volatility 'unnatural'

Nearly 50 FETO suspects arrested in Turkey
Nearly 50 FETO suspects arrested in Turkey

Turkish, Kazakh aviation firms seal deal
Turkish Kazakh aviation firms seal deal

Turkey to build schools for Moro Muslims in Philippines
Turkey to build schools for Moro Muslims in Philippines






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 