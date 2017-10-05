Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up over 1 pct at open

World Bulletin / News Desk
On the fourth transaction day of the week, the banking and holding sector indices increased 1.51 percent and 0.88 percent, respectively.
Among all sector indices, the basic metal sector index posted the best performance, up 1.63 percent, while the wood paper print sector index saw a decline, down 1.64 percent.
On Wednesday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 closed at 101,891.68, down 1.39 percent, or 1,436.06 points, with a 7.2-billion Turkish lira ($1.47-billion) trade volume.
The U.S. dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate dropped by nearly 3 percent to 4.6970 as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT) on Thursday, from 4.8390 at Wednesday's close.
After the rate reaching its historical high with 4.93, Turkey's Central Bank took steps to limit the depreciation of Turkish lira by raising the late liquidity window interest rate from 13.50 to 16.50 percent. Following the bank's move, the exchange rate dropped steeply to around 4.57.
The euro/lira exchange rate also fell to 5.5200 by market open -- from 5.6650 at the previous close -- and one British pound traded for 6.2920 Turkish liras versus 6.4850 at the previous close.
The price of Brent oil stood at $79.48 per barrel as of 10.00 a.m. local time (0700GMT) Thursday, up from $79.34 at the previous close.
Ankara vows to reach 2018 budget targets, says finance minister
American Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross announced Wednesday he had initiated a so-called Section 232 investigation on auto trade after speaking with President Donald Trump on the matter.
Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom spoke ahead of talks of the EU's 28 trade ministers to discuss an attempt to woo the US away from punishing steel and aluminium tariffs and win Europe a similar break as handed China.
His comments came after a joint statement issued in Washington said Beijing had agreed to reduce its trade deficit, "significantly" increasing purchases of American goods.
