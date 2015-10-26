Deutsche Bank says to cut over 7,000 jobs

World Bulletin / News Desk
Germany's largest lender Deutsche Bank said Thursday it will cut over 7,000 jobs and dramatically scale back its investment banking activities as it tries to turn the corner on years of losses.
"The number of full-time equivalent positions is expected to fall from just over 97,000 currently to well below 90,000. The associated personnel reductions are underway," a statement said.
The jobs cull is the first big decision to be announced under new chief executive Christian Sewing, who unexpectedly replaced CEO John Cryan in early April.
Sewing had already signalled he was planning a drastic shake-up of the bank's cherished but trouble-plagued corporate and investment banking units in a bid to convince investors Deutsche is serious about returning to profitability.
As part of the revamp, Deutsche said it plans to reduce its leverage exposure by over 100 billion euros, or around 10 percent, with the majority of the reduction set to be achieved "by the end of this year".
"We remain committed to our corporate and investment bank and our international presence –- we are unwavering in that," Sewing said in the statement.
"We are Europe's alternative in the international financing and capital markets business. However, we must concentrate on what we truly do well."
The announcements came just hours before the start of Deutsche's annual general meeting in Frankfurt, where management can expect a grilling from shareholders.
The gathering is likely to be a stormy one, with investors expected to vent their anger over the bank's disappointing stock performance, poor earnings results and the turbulent leadership reshuffle.
Former CEO Cryan was unceremoniously ousted last month after coming under growing pressure from leading shareholders and supervisory board chief Paul Achleitner, who accused the Briton of taking too long to get the financial giant back on track after it posted its third straight year of losses in 2017.
Mahmoud Abbas last year reduced salaries of 60,000 Gaza-based Palestinian Authority employees
'This missed opportunity is a truly sad moment in history,' Trump writes in letter
'Nikki Haley, the blood is on your hands!', one student shouted during her speech at a Texas university
Israel's West Bank settlements are illegal under international law and are bitterly opposed by Palestinians.
In a joint statement, the G7 leaders of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United States, along with the European Union, said they "are united in rejecting the electoral process" that led to the May 20 ballot.
An Iraqi refugee baby died as Belgian police was chasing a vehicle carrying illegal migrants
'If it doesn’t happen, maybe it will happen later,' American president says
Haidar al-Abadi says agreement reached with winning coalition bloc
Controversial picture of Haram al-Sharif circulates on social media
International court responds to Palestinian foreign minister's request
Lava flows from Kilauea destroy warehouse at major geothermal plant while others reach Pacific Ocean
Jafar Farah was arrested in Haifa last weekend after taking part in pro-Gaza demonstration
ISIL terrorists, Iraqi forces exchange blows south of Mosul, according to local security source
Restrictions on movement of patients, medicines are 'illegal, inhumane and unacceptable': Health Ministry official
US will do anything to prevent Iran's 'malicious activities' in region, Pentagon spokesman says