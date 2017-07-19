Turkey's Yildirim vows to continue struggle against inflation

World Bulletin / News Desk
Speaking at an iftar (fast-breaking) meal with the members of Independent Industrialists' and Businessmen's Association (MUSIAD) in Ankara, Yildirim called the foreign exchange volatility "temporary", stressing that this would not change the status of the Turkish economic growth.
“We will maintain our struggle against inflation,” he underscored.
"The free market economy will remain the same under all circumstances," he said.
Earlier on Wednesday, the Turkish Central Bank announced an increase of late liquidity window interest rates by three percentage points. The borrowing rate was kept at 0 percent while the lending rate was increased from 13.50 to 16.50 percent.
The bank's move came after the U.S. dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate hit a historic high on Wednesday, climbing to around 4.93. Following the bank's decision, the dollar/lira rate fell steeply to below 4.60.
At the beginning of the year, the USD/TRY rate was 3.78 while the average rate was 3.65 last year.
2020 UEFA Champions League final to be played at Ataturk Olympic Stadium, Erdogan announces
A presidential spokesman says Turkish economy is strong, has withstood effects of defeated coup
Operations target dismissed and serving police officers and army personnel
The agreement will enhance cooperation between Turkey and Kazakhstan in defense industry
Suleyman Ozkaynakci among 8 ex-soldiers seeking asylum in Greece after July 2016 coup bid
Improvised explosives planted by PKK terrorists detonates in Hakkari province
Prime Minister Binali Yildirim calls volatility of foreign exchange rates ‘temporary’
Despite terrorism, people manage to stand on their feet, says Karin Kneissl
Anti-drug teams seize 310 kg of skunk and 130 kg of heroin
Turkish president is expected to attend 30 rallies as part of his election campaign, says ruling AK Party
16 suspects arrested during operations in Istanbul, Ordu and Aksaray provinces
Heroin has been found concealed in pipes in trailer's bed in northwestern Kocaeli province
Turkish floating power plant will supply 150 megawatts of power to Sudan's national energy grid
Turkish Aerospace Industries will produce elevator for Boeing 737 MAX aircraft
Turks living in Germany have democratic right to be informed by politicians of Turkish parties: Recep Akdag