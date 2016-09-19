Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
18:08, 24 May 2018 Thursday
Europe
10:58, 24 May 2018 Thursday

  • Share
Merkel, Chinese premier defend Iran deal, free trade
Merkel, Chinese premier defend Iran deal, free trade

Merkel and Li showed a united front on Iran and free trade during their meeting at the opulent Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

World Bulletin / News Desk

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang defended the Iran nuclear deal on Thursday, with Li hinting that terminating the pact would complicate negotiations with North Korea.

Li warned that ending the agreement with Tehran "will not just impact Iran, but also have a negative impact on (the ability) to solve other hot international issues through peaceful negotiations".

He did not mention North Korea by name, but analysts have warned that Trump's withdrawal from the Iran deal dented Washington's negotiating credibility ahead of his scheduled meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un next month.

The German leader also sounded the alarm about the economic impact on Europe of Trump's move to quit the Iran agreement. 

Trump's decision to reimpose sanctions on Tehran, despite pleas from allies to maintain the deal, could hit European firms that have done business with Iran since the 2015 accord was signed.

If European companies pull out or shrink operations in Iran fearing US sanctions, it would "create an opportunity for businesses in other countries to step in and play a greater role", Merkel said. 

Meanwhile, Li dismissed the idea that the Iran crisis paved the way for the internationalisation of the Chinese currency, amid speculation that demand for yuan-denominated oil futures would increase.

"The internationalisation of the yuan is a long-term process that is closely linked to the development of the Chinese economy," Li said.

On trade, Merkel welcomed China's moves to reduce automobile import tariffs and allow foreign carmakers to own a majority stake in joint ventures with Chinese partners.

The Chancellor drove home Berlin's demand for Beijing to ease barriers on foreign investment, saying the two countries would sign a memorandum of understanding to offer mutual access to each others' markets for autonomous vehicles.

"China and Germany are on the path of promoting multilateralism and bolstering free trade," said Merkel, who was accompanied by an industry delegation of 18 German executives.

Li hinted that a China-EU investment agreement, which has been in the works for years, might be signed during a bilateral meeting in July in Beijing.

"China's doors (for investment) will be opened even more," Li said.

Merkel was expected to take up the case of Liu Xia, widow of Nobel peace laureate Liu Xiaobo, who remains under house arrest without charges nearly a year after her husband died of cancer in custody.

"We have found a dialogue mechanism where difficult questions can be raised," she said.

Merkel will meet with President Xi Jinping later Thursday.



Related Germany china
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Europe News
Israel pushed Palestine Authority to send funds to Gaza
Israel pushed Palestine Authority to send funds to Gaza

Mahmoud Abbas last year reduced salaries of 60,000 Gaza-based Palestinian Authority employees  
Trump Singapore summit won't take place
Trump: Singapore summit won't take place

'This missed opportunity is a truly sad moment in history,' Trump writes in letter
Students slam US envoy over Israeli violence
Students slam US envoy over Israeli violence

'Nikki Haley, the blood is on your hands!', one student shouted during her speech at a Texas university
Suicide bombing kills 8 in Iraqi capital
Suicide bombing kills 8 in Iraqi capital

11 civilians are also injured in attack
Israel to approve 2 500 new settler homes
Israel to approve 2,500 new settler homes

Israel's West Bank settlements are illegal under international law and are bitterly opposed by Palestinians.
G7 rejects Maduro's Venezuela election win
G7 rejects Maduro's Venezuela election win

In a joint statement, the G7 leaders of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United States, along with the European Union, said they "are united in rejecting the electoral process" that led to the May 20 ballot.
Iraq slams Belgian police over refugee baby s death
Iraq slams Belgian police over refugee baby’s death

An Iraqi refugee baby died as Belgian police was chasing a vehicle carrying illegal migrants
Trump N Korea summit may face delay
Trump, N.Korea summit may face delay

'If it doesn’t happen, maybe it will happen later,' American president says
Iraqi PM rules out fresh polls amid rigging allegations
Iraqi PM rules out fresh polls amid rigging allegations

Haidar al-Abadi says agreement reached with winning coalition bloc
US envoy's picture sparks outrage among Palestinians
US envoy's picture sparks outrage among Palestinians

Controversial picture of Haram al-Sharif circulates on social media
Preliminary investigation on Israel continues
Preliminary investigation on Israel continues

International court responds to Palestinian foreign minister's request
Workers shutter Hawaii power plant as lava approaches
Workers shutter Hawaii power plant as lava approaches

Lava flows from Kilauea destroy warehouse at major geothermal plant while others reach Pacific Ocean
Israel snubs EU request to probe abuse of Arab activist
Israel snubs EU request to probe abuse of Arab activist

Jafar Farah was arrested in Haifa last weekend after taking part in pro-Gaza demonstration
Iraqi forces clash with ISIL near Mosul 8 dead
Iraqi forces clash with ISIL near Mosul; 8 dead

ISIL terrorists, Iraqi forces exchange blows south of Mosul, according to local security source
Turkey calls for abolishing health restrictions on Gaza
Turkey calls for abolishing health restrictions on Gaza

Restrictions on movement of patients, medicines are 'illegal, inhumane and unacceptable': Health Ministry official
Pentagon warns of taking necessary steps against Iran
Pentagon warns of taking necessary steps against Iran

US will do anything to prevent Iran's 'malicious activities' in region, Pentagon spokesman says

News

China, Germany back Iran nuke deal
China Germany back Iran nuke deal

Philippines can’t afford war with China
Philippines can t afford war with China

Philippines watching S.China Sea amid Beijing bombers
Philippines watching S China Sea amid Beijing bombers

US-China trade deal could cost Europe
US-China trade deal could cost Europe

N. Koreans visit Beijing to learn about China's reforms
N Koreans visit Beijing to learn about China's reforms

BMW to be first foreign firm to test self-driving car in China
BMW to be first foreign firm to test self-driving car

German car lover has his 76 Mercedes restored in Turkey
German car lover has his 76 Mercedes restored in Turkey

Germany calls for de-escalation in Middle East 
Germany calls for de-escalation in Middle East

Germany will remain committed to nuclear deal
Germany will remain committed to nuclear deal

Germany: PKK behind 1,028 criminal acts in 2017
Germany PKK behind 1 028 criminal acts in 2017

Turkey's EU minister hosts German counterpart
Turkey's EU minister hosts German counterpart






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 