Today's News
18:07, 24 May 2018 Thursday
History
11:46, 24 May 2018 Thursday

Today in History May 24
Today in History May 24

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.

1543   Nicolaus Copernicus publishes proof of a sun-centered solar system. He dies just after publication.
1607   Captain Christopher Newport and 105 followers found the colony of Jamestown at the mouth of the James River on the coast of Virginia.
1610   Sir Thomas Gates institutes "laws divine moral and marshal, " a harsh civil code for Jamestown.
1624   After years of unprofitable operation, Virginia's charter is revoked and it becomes a royal colony.
1689   The English Parliament passes the Act of Toleration, protecting Protestants. Roman Catholics are specifically excluded from exemption.
1738   The Methodist Church is established.
1764   Boston lawyer James Otis denounces "taxation without representation," calling for the colonies to unite in opposition to Britain's new tax measures.
1798   Believing that a French invasion of Ireland is imminent, Irish nationalists rise up against the British occupation.
1844   Samuel Morse taps out the first telegraph message.
1846   General Zachary Taylor captures Monterey.
1861   General Benjamin Butler declares slaves to be the contraband of war.
1863   Bushwackers led by Captain William Marchbanks attack a Federal militia party in Nevada, Missouri.
1878   The first American bicycle race is held in Boston.
1930   Amy Johnson becomes the first woman to fly from England to Australia.
1941   The British battleship Hood is sunk by the German battleship Bismarck. There are only three survivors.
1951   Willie Mays begins playing for the New York Giants.
1961   Civil rights activists are arrested in Jackson, Mississippi.


