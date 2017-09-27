Today in History May 24

|1543
|Nicolaus Copernicus publishes proof of a sun-centered solar system. He dies just after publication.
|1607
|Captain Christopher Newport and 105 followers found the colony of Jamestown at the mouth of the James River on the coast of Virginia.
|1610
|Sir Thomas Gates institutes "laws divine moral and marshal, " a harsh civil code for Jamestown.
|1624
|After years of unprofitable operation, Virginia's charter is revoked and it becomes a royal colony.
|1689
|The English Parliament passes the Act of Toleration, protecting Protestants. Roman Catholics are specifically excluded from exemption.
|1738
|The Methodist Church is established.
|1764
|Boston lawyer James Otis denounces "taxation without representation," calling for the colonies to unite in opposition to Britain's new tax measures.
|1798
|Believing that a French invasion of Ireland is imminent, Irish nationalists rise up against the British occupation.
|1844
|Samuel Morse taps out the first telegraph message.
|1846
|General Zachary Taylor captures Monterey.
|1861
|General Benjamin Butler declares slaves to be the contraband of war.
|1863
|Bushwackers led by Captain William Marchbanks attack a Federal militia party in Nevada, Missouri.
|1878
|The first American bicycle race is held in Boston.
|1930
|Amy Johnson becomes the first woman to fly from England to Australia.
|1941
|The British battleship Hood is sunk by the German battleship Bismarck. There are only three survivors.
|1951
|Willie Mays begins playing for the New York Giants.
|1961
|Civil rights activists are arrested in Jackson, Mississippi.
