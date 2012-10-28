2 security guards killed in SE Turkey

World Bulletin / News Desk
According to a statement issued by the Hakkari Governor's Office, an improvised explosive device planted by PKK terrorists detonated when a vehicle carrying security guards to the base area in Semdinli district passed by.
The injured have been taken to a state hospital.
An operation launched against the terrorists is underway.
The PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- resumed its armed campaign against Turkey in July 2015. Since then, it has been responsible for the deaths of 1,200 security personnel and civilians.
