18:07, 24 May 2018 Thursday
12:04, 24 May 2018 Thursday

2 security guards killed in SE Turkey
Improvised explosives planted by PKK terrorists detonates in Hakkari province

World Bulletin / News Desk

Two security guards were killed and three others wounded in an attack by PKK terrorists in southeastern Hakkari province on Thursday, the local governor's office said Thursday. 

According to a statement issued by the Hakkari Governor's Office, an improvised explosive device planted by PKK terrorists detonated when a vehicle carrying security guards to the base area in Semdinli district passed by.

The injured have been taken to a state hospital.

An operation launched against the terrorists is underway.

The PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- resumed its armed campaign against Turkey in July 2015. Since then, it has been responsible for the deaths of 1,200 security personnel and civilians.

 



