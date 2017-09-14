Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
18:07, 24 May 2018 Thursday
Turkey
12:14, 24 May 2018 Thursday

  • Share
Turkey condemns Greece for granting asylum to putschist
Turkey condemns Greece for granting asylum to putschist

Suleyman Ozkaynakci among 8 ex-soldiers seeking asylum in Greece after July 2016 coup bid  

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey's Foreign Ministry on Thursday condemned a decision by the top court in Greece granting asylum to ex-Turkish soldier Suleyman Ozkaynakci, who Ankara accuses of involvement in the 2016 coup bid.

In a statement, the ministry said the Greek Council of State, the highest administrative court in the country, "in defiance of the rules of international law, granted asylum to putschist Suleyman Ozkaynakci".

"It has been thereby reaffirmed by the international community that Greece is a country, which protects and shelters the putschists. We strongly condemn this decision that deeply offends the conscience of the Turkish nation," the statement added.

"We hope that the Greek judiciary will refrain from repeating the same mistakes by taking similar biased decisions in the future," it said.

Ozkaynakci's asylum request had been accepted in December 2017 by an independent asylum commission in Greece, but later the Greek government raised an objection to it.

He was released briefly after being granted asylum but was arrested again after the government raised an objection to the asylum.

The Greek Council of State evaluated the government’s objection last month and ordered the release of Ozkaynakci under strict control until the results of asylum applications of all eight Turkish coup plotters come out.

The eight former Turkish servicemen fled to Greece a day after the defeated 2016 Turkish coup. They are accused by Turkish authorities of involvement in the coup and being members of the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO).

FETO and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup on July 15, 2016, which left 250 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

 


Related Turkey greece
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Istanbul to host Champions League final in 2020
Istanbul to host Champions League final in 2020

2020 UEFA Champions League final to be played at Ataturk Olympic Stadium, Erdogan announces
Ibrahim Kalin Dollar volatility 'unnatural'
Ibrahim Kalin: Dollar volatility 'unnatural'

A presidential spokesman says Turkish economy is strong, has withstood effects of defeated coup
Nearly 50 FETO suspects arrested in Turkey
Nearly 50 FETO suspects arrested in Turkey

Operations target dismissed and serving police officers and army personnel
Turkish Kazakh aviation firms seal deal
Turkish, Kazakh aviation firms seal deal

The agreement will enhance cooperation between Turkey and Kazakhstan in defense industry
Turkey condemns Greece for granting asylum to putschist
Turkey condemns Greece for granting asylum to putschist

Suleyman Ozkaynakci among 8 ex-soldiers seeking asylum in Greece after July 2016 coup bid  
2 security guards killed in SE Turkey
2 security guards killed in SE Turkey

Improvised explosives planted by PKK terrorists detonates in Hakkari province
Turkey's Yildirim vows to continue struggle against inflation
Turkey's Yildirim vows to continue struggle against inflation

Prime Minister Binali Yildirim calls volatility of foreign exchange rates ‘temporary’
Austrian FM calls for empathy with Turkey
Austrian FM calls for empathy with Turkey

Despite terrorism, people manage to stand on their feet, says Karin Kneissl
Istanbul police seize more than 400 kg of drugs
Istanbul police seize more than 400 kg of drugs

Anti-drug teams seize 310 kg of skunk and 130 kg of heroin
Turkey issues arrest warrants for 109 FETO suspects
Turkey issues arrest warrants for 109 FETO suspects

Police have so far nabbed at least 13 suspects
Erdogan to launch election campaign from eastern Turkey
Erdogan to launch election campaign from eastern Turkey

Turkish president is expected to attend 30 rallies as part of his election campaign, says ruling AK Party
54 000 packs of contraband cigarettes seized in Turkey
54,000 packs of contraband cigarettes seized in Turkey

16 suspects arrested during operations in Istanbul, Ordu and Aksaray provinces
Police seize over 120 kilograms of heroin in Turkey
Police seize over 120 kilograms of heroin in Turkey

Heroin has been found concealed in pipes in trailer's bed in northwestern Kocaeli province
Turkish floating plant starts power supply to Sudan
Turkish floating plant starts power supply to Sudan

Turkish floating power plant will supply 150 megawatts of power to Sudan's national energy grid
Turkish aviation firm TAI Boeing ink deal
Turkish aviation firm TAI, Boeing ink deal

Turkish Aerospace Industries will produce elevator for Boeing 737 MAX aircraft
Turkey's Akdag slams Germany's election campaign ban
Turkey's Akdag slams Germany's election campaign ban

Turks living in Germany have democratic right to be informed by politicians of Turkish parties: Recep Akdag

News

Greece gives right of asylum to Turkish putschists
Greece gives right of asylum to Turkish putschists

Turkish PM slams okaying of FETO members asylum
Turkish PM slams okaying of FETO members asylum

Macedonia says agrees 'acceptable' deal with Greece
Macedonia says agrees 'acceptable' deal with Greece

Greek Cypriot side ‘distorting’ UN framework
Greek Cypriot side distorting UN framework

Greek court jails Turk for crossing border 'by mistake'
Greek court jails Turk for crossing border 'by mistake'

Greek economy back on track
Greek economy back on track

Istanbul to host Champions League final in 2020
Istanbul to host Champions League final in 2020

Turkey to 'resolutely' continue fiscal discipline
Turkey to 'resolutely' continue fiscal discipline

Ibrahim Kalin: Dollar volatility 'unnatural'
Ibrahim Kalin Dollar volatility 'unnatural'

Nearly 50 FETO suspects arrested in Turkey
Nearly 50 FETO suspects arrested in Turkey

Turkish, Kazakh aviation firms seal deal
Turkish Kazakh aviation firms seal deal

Turkey to build schools for Moro Muslims in Philippines
Turkey to build schools for Moro Muslims in Philippines






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 