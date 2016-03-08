Volkswagen rejects 'protectionism' after US car tariff threat

World Bulletin / News Desk
Car behemoth Volkswagen warned Thursday against "one-sided protectionism" after the United States said it was considering new taxes on auto imports in the name of national security.
"One-sided protectionism has never helped anyone in the long term. Only free and fair trade secures increased prosperity," a spokesman for the group based in Wolfsburg, Germany told AFP.
"Core industries such as automobiles and automotive parts are critical to our strength as a nation," Trump said in his own statement.
Volkswagen responded that "working together as partners is the basis for prosperity, employment and growth among all involved."
Cars are a keystone industry in Germany, Europe's largest economy.
The sector accounted for some 28.6 billion euros ($33.6 billion) of the nation's 111.5 billion euros in exports to the US last year, according to figures from the Chambers of Commerce and Industry (DIHK).
But many German firms like Volkswagen, BMW or Mercedes-Benz maker Daimler also operate major factories in the US.
In its own statement, BMW noted that its 10,000-employee plant in Spartanburg, South Carolina is its biggest worldwide -- while adding that "barrier-free market access is a decisive factor" for its business.
American Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross announced Wednesday he had initiated a so-called Section 232 investigation on auto trade after speaking with President Donald Trump on the matter.
Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom spoke ahead of talks of the EU's 28 trade ministers to discuss an attempt to woo the US away from punishing steel and aluminium tariffs and win Europe a similar break as handed China.
His comments came after a joint statement issued in Washington said Beijing had agreed to reduce its trade deficit, "significantly" increasing purchases of American goods.
