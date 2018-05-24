Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
18:07, 24 May 2018 Thursday
Asia-Pacific
13:00, 24 May 2018 Thursday

  • Share
Turkey to build schools for Moro Muslims in Philippines
Turkey to build schools for Moro Muslims in Philippines

Construction to take place in Bangsamoro Autonomous Region where Moro Muslims live

World Bulletin / News Desk

The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) will build five school buildings and three health facilities in the Philippines, it said on Thursday.

According to a statement, the construction will take place in Bangsamoro Autonomous Region of the country, where the Moro Muslims live.

Groundbreaking ceremonies were held at different places in Mindanao island.

The five school buildings will accommodate 700 students. Thousands of people will benefit from the health facilities.

The construction will complete in six months.



Related Turkey Philippines
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Asia-Pacific News
Israel pushed Palestine Authority to send funds to Gaza
Israel pushed Palestine Authority to send funds to Gaza

Mahmoud Abbas last year reduced salaries of 60,000 Gaza-based Palestinian Authority employees  
Trump Singapore summit won't take place
Trump: Singapore summit won't take place

'This missed opportunity is a truly sad moment in history,' Trump writes in letter
Students slam US envoy over Israeli violence
Students slam US envoy over Israeli violence

'Nikki Haley, the blood is on your hands!', one student shouted during her speech at a Texas university
Suicide bombing kills 8 in Iraqi capital
Suicide bombing kills 8 in Iraqi capital

11 civilians are also injured in attack
Israel to approve 2 500 new settler homes
Israel to approve 2,500 new settler homes

Israel's West Bank settlements are illegal under international law and are bitterly opposed by Palestinians.
G7 rejects Maduro's Venezuela election win
G7 rejects Maduro's Venezuela election win

In a joint statement, the G7 leaders of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United States, along with the European Union, said they "are united in rejecting the electoral process" that led to the May 20 ballot.
Iraq slams Belgian police over refugee baby s death
Iraq slams Belgian police over refugee baby’s death

An Iraqi refugee baby died as Belgian police was chasing a vehicle carrying illegal migrants
Trump N Korea summit may face delay
Trump, N.Korea summit may face delay

'If it doesn’t happen, maybe it will happen later,' American president says
Iraqi PM rules out fresh polls amid rigging allegations
Iraqi PM rules out fresh polls amid rigging allegations

Haidar al-Abadi says agreement reached with winning coalition bloc
US envoy's picture sparks outrage among Palestinians
US envoy's picture sparks outrage among Palestinians

Controversial picture of Haram al-Sharif circulates on social media
Preliminary investigation on Israel continues
Preliminary investigation on Israel continues

International court responds to Palestinian foreign minister's request
Workers shutter Hawaii power plant as lava approaches
Workers shutter Hawaii power plant as lava approaches

Lava flows from Kilauea destroy warehouse at major geothermal plant while others reach Pacific Ocean
Israel snubs EU request to probe abuse of Arab activist
Israel snubs EU request to probe abuse of Arab activist

Jafar Farah was arrested in Haifa last weekend after taking part in pro-Gaza demonstration
Iraqi forces clash with ISIL near Mosul 8 dead
Iraqi forces clash with ISIL near Mosul; 8 dead

ISIL terrorists, Iraqi forces exchange blows south of Mosul, according to local security source
Turkey calls for abolishing health restrictions on Gaza
Turkey calls for abolishing health restrictions on Gaza

Restrictions on movement of patients, medicines are 'illegal, inhumane and unacceptable': Health Ministry official
Pentagon warns of taking necessary steps against Iran
Pentagon warns of taking necessary steps against Iran

US will do anything to prevent Iran's 'malicious activities' in region, Pentagon spokesman says

News

Rallies held in Philippines on anniversary of siege
Rallies held in Philippines on anniversary of siege

Philippines can’t afford war with China
Philippines can t afford war with China

Philippines watching S.China Sea amid Beijing bombers
Philippines watching S China Sea amid Beijing bombers

Philippines lifts ban on deploying workers to Kuwait
Philippines lifts ban on deploying workers to Kuwait

Philippines Supreme Court ousts its own chief justice
Philippines Supreme Court ousts its own chief justice

China missiles directed at us says Philippine ex-top lawyer
China missiles directed at us says Philippine ex-top lawyer

Istanbul to host Champions League final in 2020
Istanbul to host Champions League final in 2020

Turkey to 'resolutely' continue fiscal discipline
Turkey to 'resolutely' continue fiscal discipline

Ibrahim Kalin: Dollar volatility 'unnatural'
Ibrahim Kalin Dollar volatility 'unnatural'

Nearly 50 FETO suspects arrested in Turkey
Nearly 50 FETO suspects arrested in Turkey

Turkish, Kazakh aviation firms seal deal
Turkish Kazakh aviation firms seal deal

Turkey condemns Greece for granting asylum to putschist
Turkey condemns Greece for granting asylum to putschist






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 