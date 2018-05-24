Turkey to build schools for Moro Muslims in Philippines

World Bulletin / News Desk

The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) will build five school buildings and three health facilities in the Philippines, it said on Thursday.

According to a statement, the construction will take place in Bangsamoro Autonomous Region of the country, where the Moro Muslims live.

Groundbreaking ceremonies were held at different places in Mindanao island.

The five school buildings will accommodate 700 students. Thousands of people will benefit from the health facilities.

The construction will complete in six months.