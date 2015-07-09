Worldbulletin News

EU reaches deal with Gazprom in anti-trust case
EU reaches deal with Gazprom in anti-trust case

The EU on Thursday settled a high-stakes anti-trust case against Gazprom, the Kremlin-backed energy giant, over claims it abused its dominant postion as a gas provider in eastern Europe member states.

World Bulletin / News Desk

"Today's decision removes obstacles created by Gazprom, which stand in the way of the free flow of gas in Central and Eastern Europe," EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.



