Nearly 50 FETO suspects arrested in Turkey

World Bulletin / News Desk
Twelve out of 19 suspects sought by arrest warrants were detained in the western provinces of Izmir and Canakkale, in the capital Ankara, and in the eastern province of Van, said the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.
Separately, in southern Adana province 22 suspects, including serving army personnel, were rounded up by police for their alleged links to FETO.
In the central province of Tokat, 14 former police officers and one teacher were arrested for being FETO members.
FETO and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 250 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.
Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.
2020 UEFA Champions League final to be played at Ataturk Olympic Stadium, Erdogan announces
A presidential spokesman says Turkish economy is strong, has withstood effects of defeated coup
Operations target dismissed and serving police officers and army personnel
The agreement will enhance cooperation between Turkey and Kazakhstan in defense industry
Suleyman Ozkaynakci among 8 ex-soldiers seeking asylum in Greece after July 2016 coup bid
Improvised explosives planted by PKK terrorists detonates in Hakkari province
Prime Minister Binali Yildirim calls volatility of foreign exchange rates ‘temporary’
Despite terrorism, people manage to stand on their feet, says Karin Kneissl
Anti-drug teams seize 310 kg of skunk and 130 kg of heroin
Turkish president is expected to attend 30 rallies as part of his election campaign, says ruling AK Party
16 suspects arrested during operations in Istanbul, Ordu and Aksaray provinces
Heroin has been found concealed in pipes in trailer's bed in northwestern Kocaeli province
Turkish floating power plant will supply 150 megawatts of power to Sudan's national energy grid
Turkish Aerospace Industries will produce elevator for Boeing 737 MAX aircraft
Turks living in Germany have democratic right to be informed by politicians of Turkish parties: Recep Akdag