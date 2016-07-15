Turkey to 'resolutely' continue fiscal discipline

World Bulletin / News Desk
"We are resolute in achieving our 2018 budget targets. In this regard, we will take necessary steps," Agbal told Anadolu Agency.
In 2017, Turkey's budget deficit/GDP ratio was around 1.5 percent, which was below the targets noted in the country's medium-term program.
According to the medium-term program, the budget deficit/GDP ratio target is 1.9 percent this year, 1.8 percent next year and 1.6 percent in 2020.
"Our main target is the continuation of public finance in accordance with the financial discipline in the medium term. Fiscal policy will support the monetary policy. For this, we will establish a tight fiscal policy," the minister said.
He added the government will not make taxational adjustments that cause inflation.
"We recently made adjustments to increase budget expenditures. We will take downward and balanced measures for the public expenditures to compensate this increase in spending," Agbal said.
The minister also said the government will increase the performance of tax revenues for the financial discipline, adding: "For this purpose, we will review all tax exemptions, exemptions and deductions."
Agbal said struggle with the informal economy will be one of the government's "most important" priorities.
Ankara vows to reach 2018 budget targets, says finance minister
American Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross announced Wednesday he had initiated a so-called Section 232 investigation on auto trade after speaking with President Donald Trump on the matter.
BIST 100 climbs more than 1,100 points; foreign currency exchange rates drop against lira
BIST 100 index goes down 1.39 percent at close; Turkish lira continues to decline against other currencies
Salt Lake storage facility aims to have capacity of 5.4 billion cubic meters by 2023
BIST 100 falls 0.50 percent; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stands at 4.7560
Treasury reports central government debt stock in April rises 15.8 pct year-on-year, reaching $226.8 billion
Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom spoke ahead of talks of the EU's 28 trade ministers to discuss an attempt to woo the US away from punishing steel and aluminium tariffs and win Europe a similar break as handed China.
BIST 100 rises 0.45 percent; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stands at 4.5760
Sberbank of Russia will cease to be shareholder in Denizbank, fifth-largest private bank in Turkey
Assets abroad up 1.1 percent March 2018 end, from end of 2017, says Turkish Central Bank
BIST 100 falls 0.24 pct; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stands at 4.5500
His comments came after a joint statement issued in Washington said Beijing had agreed to reduce its trade deficit, "significantly" increasing purchases of American goods.
Euro area goods trade surplus reaches over $60B, EU28 deficit at $7.5B, official figures show
Property sales in April down 9.9 pct year-on-year, according to official data; sales to foreigners surge 25.8 pct