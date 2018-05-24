Istanbul to host Champions League final in 2020

World Bulletin / News Desk

The UEFA Champions League final in 2020 will be played in Istanbul, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during a party meeting in Ankara on Thursday.

Erdogan made the announcement at the meeting of ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party's parliamentary candidates at the Ankara Sports Hall.

The final will take place at Ataturk Olympic Stadium, which has a 76,092-seat capacity.

Inaugurated in 2002, Ataturk Olympic Stadium will host its second Champions League final after the one in 2005 between Italy's AC Milan and England's Liverpool.