Istanbul to host Champions League final in 2020

Erdogan made the announcement at the meeting of ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party's parliamentary candidates at the Ankara Sports Hall.
The final will take place at Ataturk Olympic Stadium, which has a 76,092-seat capacity.
Inaugurated in 2002, Ataturk Olympic Stadium will host its second Champions League final after the one in 2005 between Italy's AC Milan and England's Liverpool.
