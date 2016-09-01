China, Germany back Iran nuke deal

World Bulletin / News Desk
Speaking along with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who is in Beijing as part of her two-day visit to China, Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang said in a press conference that ending such deal with Tehran would also have a negative impact on solving other hot international issues through peaceful negotiations.
Trump's decision to withdraw the U.S. from the 2015 nuclear accord struck between world powers and Tehran has rattled close U.S. allies in Europe who had been counseling the American president against taking such action.
The U.S.'s European allies are seeking to keep the deal alive without the U.S.'s participation.
Merkel said that although the deal was not perfect, the alternatives were more uncertain.
Berlin and Beijing are standing by the 2015-deal, German Chancellor added.
Merkel, who is in China along with a 20-member business delegation, will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping later on Thursday.
On Friday, German Chancellor is expected to visit China’s technology hub of Shenzhen.
