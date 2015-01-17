Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
18:06, 24 May 2018 Thursday
Europe
17:18, 24 May 2018 Thursday

  • Share
UK to demand EU repayment in Brexit satellite row
UK to demand EU repayment in Brexit satellite row

Newspaper reports suggested London could seek £1 billion ($1.34 billion, 1.14 billion euros) in compensation for its investment in the programme.

World Bulletin / News Desk

Britain ramped up a Brexit space row with the EU on Thursday, saying it will demand repayment if it is excluded from the Galileo satellite navigation project.

Brussels has said it will deny London access to Galileo's encrypted signals after Brexit, citing legal issues about sharing sensitive security information with a non-member state.

A report issued by Britain's Department for Exiting the European Union said it had "strong objections" to being frozen out of the 10-billion-euro programme and called for an "urgent resolution to the exclusion".

"Should the UK's future access be restricted, the UK's past contribution to the financing of space assets should be discussed," the report said.

The British report suggested it may have to reopen negotiations on the £39 billion (40-45 billion euros) Brexit "divorce bill" that was agreed in December to make up for its exclusion.

It said the deal agreed then had provided for Britain's continued involvement in the Galileo programme, which has important uses in both the civilian and military fields.

Talks in Brussels this week on resolving the issue had failed to make headway with "big gaps" remaining between the two sides, sources said.



Related EU UK brexit
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Europe News
Israel pushed Palestine Authority to send funds to Gaza
Israel pushed Palestine Authority to send funds to Gaza

Mahmoud Abbas last year reduced salaries of 60,000 Gaza-based Palestinian Authority employees  
Trump Singapore summit won't take place
Trump: Singapore summit won't take place

'This missed opportunity is a truly sad moment in history,' Trump writes in letter
Students slam US envoy over Israeli violence
Students slam US envoy over Israeli violence

'Nikki Haley, the blood is on your hands!', one student shouted during her speech at a Texas university
Suicide bombing kills 8 in Iraqi capital
Suicide bombing kills 8 in Iraqi capital

11 civilians are also injured in attack
Israel to approve 2 500 new settler homes
Israel to approve 2,500 new settler homes

Israel's West Bank settlements are illegal under international law and are bitterly opposed by Palestinians.
G7 rejects Maduro's Venezuela election win
G7 rejects Maduro's Venezuela election win

In a joint statement, the G7 leaders of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United States, along with the European Union, said they "are united in rejecting the electoral process" that led to the May 20 ballot.
Iraq slams Belgian police over refugee baby s death
Iraq slams Belgian police over refugee baby’s death

An Iraqi refugee baby died as Belgian police was chasing a vehicle carrying illegal migrants
Trump N Korea summit may face delay
Trump, N.Korea summit may face delay

'If it doesn’t happen, maybe it will happen later,' American president says
Iraqi PM rules out fresh polls amid rigging allegations
Iraqi PM rules out fresh polls amid rigging allegations

Haidar al-Abadi says agreement reached with winning coalition bloc
US envoy's picture sparks outrage among Palestinians
US envoy's picture sparks outrage among Palestinians

Controversial picture of Haram al-Sharif circulates on social media
Preliminary investigation on Israel continues
Preliminary investigation on Israel continues

International court responds to Palestinian foreign minister's request
Workers shutter Hawaii power plant as lava approaches
Workers shutter Hawaii power plant as lava approaches

Lava flows from Kilauea destroy warehouse at major geothermal plant while others reach Pacific Ocean
Israel snubs EU request to probe abuse of Arab activist
Israel snubs EU request to probe abuse of Arab activist

Jafar Farah was arrested in Haifa last weekend after taking part in pro-Gaza demonstration
Iraqi forces clash with ISIL near Mosul 8 dead
Iraqi forces clash with ISIL near Mosul; 8 dead

ISIL terrorists, Iraqi forces exchange blows south of Mosul, according to local security source
Turkey calls for abolishing health restrictions on Gaza
Turkey calls for abolishing health restrictions on Gaza

Restrictions on movement of patients, medicines are 'illegal, inhumane and unacceptable': Health Ministry official
Pentagon warns of taking necessary steps against Iran
Pentagon warns of taking necessary steps against Iran

US will do anything to prevent Iran's 'malicious activities' in region, Pentagon spokesman says

News

UK to publish Brexit blueprint over trade ties
UK to publish Brexit blueprint over trade ties

Pro-Brexit group fined over campaign-spend breaches
Pro-Brexit group fined over campaign-spend breaches

Britain's Johnson condemns Brexit customs plan
Britain's Johnson condemns Brexit customs plan

EU unveils bigger post-Brexit budget
EU unveils bigger post-Brexit budget

Brussels begins big battle on post-Brexit budget
Brussels begins big battle on post-Brexit budget

EU suggests 'equivalence' for UK firms post-Brexit
EU suggests 'equivalence' for UK firms post-Brexit

EU reaches deal with Gazprom in anti-trust case
EU reaches deal with Gazprom in anti-trust case

EU warns Venezuela against controversial polls
EU warns Venezuela against controversial polls

London ranks low in EU for clean, safe transport
London ranks low in EU for clean safe transport

EU fears offer to US not enough to end trade row
EU fears offer to US not enough to end trade

Zuckerberg agrees to live-stream EU parliament hearing
Zuckerberg agrees to live-stream EU parliament hearing

Erdogan addresses Turks living in Europe
Erdogan addresses Turks living in Europe

UK Public inquiry into Grenfell fire disaster opens
UK Public inquiry into Grenfell fire disaster opens

Turkey eyes positive post-Brexit relations with UK
Turkey eyes positive post-Brexit relations with UK

Erdogan’s UK visit to boost ties, says British envoy
Erdogan s UK visit to boost ties says British envoy

UK's Gov’t apologizes for treatment of Libyan national
UK's Gov t apologizes for treatment of Libyan national






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 