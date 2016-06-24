Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
02:39, 25 May 2018 Friday
Palestine
17:56, 24 May 2018 Thursday

  • Share
Israel pushed Palestine Authority to send funds to Gaza
Israel pushed Palestine Authority to send funds to Gaza

Mahmoud Abbas last year reduced salaries of 60,000 Gaza-based Palestinian Authority employees  

World Bulletin / News Desk

Israel has put pressure on Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to disburse badly-needed funds to the blockaded Gaza Strip, local media has reported.

“Israel pressured Mahmoud Abbas to transfer money to the Gaza Strip in order to prevent a humanitarian catastrophe there,” Israeli radio reported. 

According to the broadcaster, Israel wanted to deliver the message that Abbas “would not be the one to decide whether another conflict would erupt in Gaza”.

In 2014, Palestinian factions Hamas and Fatah -agreed to establish a unity government. 

But the unity government failed to assume a governing role in Gaza due to outstanding differences between the two factions. 

In an effort to pressure Hamas into relinquishing control of the coastal enclave, Abbas last year cut the salaries of over 60,000 Gazans employed by the Palestinian Authority, exacerbating Gaza’s humanitarian crisis.

According to Palestine’s official statistics agency, the poverty rate in Gaza reached 53 percent in 2017, with at least 250,000 people -- out of the strip’s roughly two million inhabitants -- facing unemployment.



Related Israel Palestine
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Palestine News
Israel pushed Palestine Authority to send funds to Gaza
Israel pushed Palestine Authority to send funds to Gaza

Mahmoud Abbas last year reduced salaries of 60,000 Gaza-based Palestinian Authority employees  
Trump Singapore summit won't take place
Trump: Singapore summit won't take place

'This missed opportunity is a truly sad moment in history,' Trump writes in letter
Students slam US envoy over Israeli violence
Students slam US envoy over Israeli violence

'Nikki Haley, the blood is on your hands!', one student shouted during her speech at a Texas university
Suicide bombing kills 8 in Iraqi capital
Suicide bombing kills 8 in Iraqi capital

11 civilians are also injured in attack
Israel to approve 2 500 new settler homes
Israel to approve 2,500 new settler homes

Israel's West Bank settlements are illegal under international law and are bitterly opposed by Palestinians.
G7 rejects Maduro's Venezuela election win
G7 rejects Maduro's Venezuela election win

In a joint statement, the G7 leaders of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United States, along with the European Union, said they "are united in rejecting the electoral process" that led to the May 20 ballot.
Iraq slams Belgian police over refugee baby s death
Iraq slams Belgian police over refugee baby’s death

An Iraqi refugee baby died as Belgian police was chasing a vehicle carrying illegal migrants
Trump N Korea summit may face delay
Trump, N.Korea summit may face delay

'If it doesn’t happen, maybe it will happen later,' American president says
Iraqi PM rules out fresh polls amid rigging allegations
Iraqi PM rules out fresh polls amid rigging allegations

Haidar al-Abadi says agreement reached with winning coalition bloc
US envoy's picture sparks outrage among Palestinians
US envoy's picture sparks outrage among Palestinians

Controversial picture of Haram al-Sharif circulates on social media
Preliminary investigation on Israel continues
Preliminary investigation on Israel continues

International court responds to Palestinian foreign minister's request
Workers shutter Hawaii power plant as lava approaches
Workers shutter Hawaii power plant as lava approaches

Lava flows from Kilauea destroy warehouse at major geothermal plant while others reach Pacific Ocean
Israel snubs EU request to probe abuse of Arab activist
Israel snubs EU request to probe abuse of Arab activist

Jafar Farah was arrested in Haifa last weekend after taking part in pro-Gaza demonstration
Iraqi forces clash with ISIL near Mosul 8 dead
Iraqi forces clash with ISIL near Mosul; 8 dead

ISIL terrorists, Iraqi forces exchange blows south of Mosul, according to local security source
Turkey calls for abolishing health restrictions on Gaza
Turkey calls for abolishing health restrictions on Gaza

Restrictions on movement of patients, medicines are 'illegal, inhumane and unacceptable': Health Ministry official
Pentagon warns of taking necessary steps against Iran
Pentagon warns of taking necessary steps against Iran

US will do anything to prevent Iran's 'malicious activities' in region, Pentagon spokesman says

News

Preliminary investigation on Israel continues
Preliminary investigation on Israel continues

Palestine asks ICC to investigate Israel’s ‘war crimes’
Palestine asks ICC to investigate Israel s war crimes

Palestine’s Abbas to leave hospital soon: PLO official
Palestine s Abbas to leave hospital soon PLO official

Palestinian youth stage 'cyber-demo' for Jerusalem
Palestinian youth stage 'cyber-demo' for Jerusalem

Palestine to sue Israel before ICC for ‘war crimes’
Palestine to sue Israel before ICC for war crimes

Palestinian leader Abbas in hospital for third time
Palestinian leader Abbas in hospital for third time

Students slam US envoy over Israeli violence
Students slam US envoy over Israeli violence

Israel to approve 2,500 new settler homes
Israel to approve 2 500 new settler homes

US envoy's picture sparks outrage among Palestinians
US envoy's picture sparks outrage among Palestinians

Israeli airstrikes hit 2 Gaza boats
Israeli airstrikes hit 2 Gaza boats

Israel snubs EU request to probe abuse of Arab activist
Israel snubs EU request to probe abuse of Arab activist

Israel shells Hamas post in Gaza, arrests 11 in W. Bank
Israel shells Hamas post in Gaza arrests 11 in W






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 