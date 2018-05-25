Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
20:27, 25 May 2018 Friday
Europe
10:00, 25 May 2018 Friday

  • Share
Ireland votes in historic abortion referendum
Ireland votes in historic abortion referendum

Draft legislation expected to make abortion possible for women who are up to 12 weeks pregnant

World Bulletin / News Desk

Around 3.2 million Irish citizens on Friday are voting in a historic referendum which will decide whether the laws on abortion will change or not.

The referendum will decide whether to replace the Eighth Amendment, which considers the life of an unborn child equal to that of the mother's and makes impossible for any government to pass legislation for the termination of pregnancies.

Taoiseach (Prime Minister) Leo Varadkar, who has campaigned for the Yes campaign said there would not be a second chance to vote on the issue of abortion for a “long time”.

“A No vote would send out the wrong message, not just to women but to society,” he said.

Currently, there is a near-total ban on abortions in Ireland. Only when the mother's life is in danger can an abortion be performed.

If passed, the new constitutional article would state that the parliament may provide for the termination of pregnancy in accordance with the law.

The draft legislation is expected to make abortion possible for women who are up to 12 weeks pregnant.

The No campaign described the proposed legislation “the most far-reaching abortion laws any Irish government has ever proposed in the history of the State”.

Abortion has been one of the most controversial issues for the Catholic-majority Irish community.

The Catholic Church opposes any kind of abortion but campaigners have argued that women should have an option to terminate unwanted pregnancies and thousands of women travel abroad for abortion every year.

According to statistics by the U.K. Department of Health, a total of 168,705 Irish women traveled to the U.K. to end unwanted pregnancies from 1980 to 2016.

The polling stations across the country opened at 7.00 p.m. (8:00 GMT) and the voting will end at 10.00 p.m.

 


Related Ireland referendum
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Europe News
Gazans maintain rallies near Israel fence
Gazans maintain rallies near Israel fence

For 9th Friday in row, Palestinians demonstrate near Gaza-Israel security fence despite risk of violent Israeli response
Iraqi warplanes strike ISIL positions in Syria
Iraqi warplanes strike ISIL positions in Syria

Baghdad says strikes are pre-approved by regime in Damascus
Muslim prisoners fed pork during Ramadan
Muslim prisoners fed pork during Ramadan

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) filed a lawsuit on Tuesday claiming Anchorage Correctional Complex had violated constitutional prohibitions against "cruel and unusual punishment."
Kirkuk s Turkmen continue to protest Iraq poll results
Kirkuk’s Turkmen continue to protest Iraq poll results

Turkmen, Arabs in oil-rich Kirkuk say results of May 12 parliamentary poll were manipulated, demand recount
Bomb blast injures 15 in Canada
Bomb blast injures 15 in Canada

2 suspects entered Indian restaurant, police say  
Kurd region won t use electronic vote machines in polls
Kurd region won’t use electronic vote machines in polls

Use of electronic voting machines in Iraq’s May 12 polls has led to allegations of electoral fraud
Israel pushed Palestine Authority to send funds to Gaza
Israel pushed Palestine Authority to send funds to Gaza

Mahmoud Abbas last year reduced salaries of 60,000 Gaza-based Palestinian Authority employees  
Trump Singapore summit won't take place
Trump: Singapore summit won't take place

'This missed opportunity is a truly sad moment in history,' Trump writes in letter
Students slam US envoy over Israeli violence
Students slam US envoy over Israeli violence

'Nikki Haley, the blood is on your hands!', one student shouted during her speech at a Texas university
Suicide bombing kills 8 in Iraqi capital
Suicide bombing kills 8 in Iraqi capital

11 civilians are also injured in attack
Israel to approve 2 500 new settler homes
Israel to approve 2,500 new settler homes

Israel's West Bank settlements are illegal under international law and are bitterly opposed by Palestinians.
G7 rejects Maduro's Venezuela election win
G7 rejects Maduro's Venezuela election win

In a joint statement, the G7 leaders of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United States, along with the European Union, said they "are united in rejecting the electoral process" that led to the May 20 ballot.
Iraq slams Belgian police over refugee baby s death
Iraq slams Belgian police over refugee baby’s death

An Iraqi refugee baby died as Belgian police was chasing a vehicle carrying illegal migrants
Trump N Korea summit may face delay
Trump, N.Korea summit may face delay

'If it doesn’t happen, maybe it will happen later,' American president says
Iraqi PM rules out fresh polls amid rigging allegations
Iraqi PM rules out fresh polls amid rigging allegations

Haidar al-Abadi says agreement reached with winning coalition bloc
US envoy's picture sparks outrage among Palestinians
US envoy's picture sparks outrage among Palestinians

Controversial picture of Haram al-Sharif circulates on social media

News

Italy’s Lombardy and Veneto vote “si” for autonomy
Italy s Lombardy and Veneto vote si for autonomy

2 Italian regions vote on greater autonomy
2 Italian regions vote on greater autonomy

Brazil's south holds Catalan-inspired independence poll
Brazil's south holds Catalan-inspired independence poll

Rouhani stresses Iran's stance against referendum
Rouhani stresses Iran's stance against referendum

Kurdish leader denies plans to postpone Iraq referendum
Kurdish leader denies plans to postpone Iraq referendum

Kurd region’s poll commission okays Sept. 25 referendum
Kurd region s poll commission okays Sept 25 referendum

No Brexit deal without Ireland solution
No Brexit deal without Ireland solution

Ireland to hold abortion referendum on May 25
Ireland to hold abortion referendum on May 25

Hard Brexit could swell Irish living costs
Hard Brexit could swell Irish living costs

Brexit 'clear and imminent threat' to Ireland
Brexit 'clear and imminent threat' to Ireland

Ireland, EU in agreement over post-Brexit UK border
Ireland EU in agreement over post-Brexit UK border

Irish PM continues talks with opposition
Irish PM continues talks with opposition






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 