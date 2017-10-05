Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open

World Bulletin / News Desk
On the last transaction day of the week, the banking and holding sector indices gained 1.15 percent and 0.38 percent, respectively.
Among all sector indices, the transportation sector index posted the best performance, up 1.70 percent, while the insurance sector index suffered the worst drop, down 0.35 percent.
On Thursday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 closed at 101,138.08, down 0.74 percent, or 753.60 points, with an 8.2 billion Turkish liras ($1.72 billion) trade volume.
The U.S. dollar/Turkish lira exchange traded at 4.7805 as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT) on Friday, compared with 4.7580 at Thursday's close.
The euro/lira exchange rate stood at 5.5960 by market open --up from 5.5870 at the previous close -- and one British pound traded at 6.3890 Turkish liras versus 6.3930 at the previous close.
The price of Brent oil reached $78.50 per barrel as of 09.45 a.m. local time (0645GMT) Friday.
