20:27, 25 May 2018 Friday
Turkey
10:35, 25 May 2018 Friday

Turkey slams French magazine slandering Erdogan
Turkey slams French magazine slandering Erdogan

Presidential aide Ibrahim Kalin criticizes French newsweekly Le Point for calling President Erdogan ‘dictator’ on cover

World Bulletin / News Desk

A Turkish presidential aide on Thursday slammed a France magazine for its cover branding President Recep Tayyip Erdogan a “dictator.”

“A French magazine called President Erdogan a “dictator’,” presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin wrote on his Twitter account.

“We know these attacks. We know what their purpose is. The nation and oppressed people see what is happening. Those days Turkey took direction from you are over. You can’t bring them back by calling [Erdogan] a ‘dictator’.”

Newsweekly Le Point this week put Erdogan on its cover with the label “dictator.”



