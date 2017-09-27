Worldbulletin News

20:26, 25 May 2018 Friday
History
10:47, 25 May 2018 Friday

Today in History May 25
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history

1085   Alfonso VI takes Toledo, Spain from the Muslims.
1787   The Constitutional convention opens at Philadelphia with George Washingtonpresiding.
1810   Argentina declares independence from Napoleonic Spain.
1851   Jose Justo de Urquiza of Argentina leads a rebellion against Juan Manuel de Rosas, his former ally.
1911   Porfirio Diaz, President of Mexico, resigns his office.
1914   The British House of Commons passes Irish Home Rule.
1925   John Scopes is indicted for teaching Darwinian theory in school.
1935   Jesse Owens sets six world records in less than an hour in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
1946   Jordan gains independence from Britain.
1953   The first atomic cannon is fired in Nevada.


