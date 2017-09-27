Today in History May 25

|1085
|Alfonso VI takes Toledo, Spain from the Muslims.
|1787
|The Constitutional convention opens at Philadelphia with George Washingtonpresiding.
|1810
|Argentina declares independence from Napoleonic Spain.
|1851
|Jose Justo de Urquiza of Argentina leads a rebellion against Juan Manuel de Rosas, his former ally.
|1911
|Porfirio Diaz, President of Mexico, resigns his office.
|1914
|The British House of Commons passes Irish Home Rule.
|1925
|John Scopes is indicted for teaching Darwinian theory in school.
|1935
|Jesse Owens sets six world records in less than an hour in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
|1946
|Jordan gains independence from Britain.
|1953
|The first atomic cannon is fired in Nevada.
