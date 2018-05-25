Worldbulletin News

20:26, 25 May 2018 Friday
Turkey
10:50, 25 May 2018 Friday

Turkey marks Africa Day
Turkey marks Africa Day

Turkey will continue to display solidarity with African at regional and international platforms, says Foreign Ministry

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey marked Africa Day on Friday as it vowed continued support for the continent's development.

"We join in celebrating Africa Day of the African Union and the African countries," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

It said the relations between Turkey and African countries “derive their strength from historical bonds” and they were connected to each other in "a common vision for the future".

 

"We fully support the development efforts of the African Continent, whose influence is progressively increasing at the global level," it added.

The statement also said that Turkey would maintain its efforts to further boost its cooperation with the African countries, which had already gained a "considerable momentum" over the last decade.

Stating that Turkey would continue to show solidarity with Africa both at regional and international platforms, it said Turkey also aimed at further cooperation in strategic partnership with the African Union.

 

The anniversary of the foundation of the African Union (AU), formerly Organization of African Unity (OAU) on May 25, 1963, is celebrated every year all around the world as Africa Day.


When is African Unity Day?

African Unity Day, also known as Africa Day is celebrated annually on 25 May. It commemorates the founding of the Organisation of African Unity (OAU) on this day in 1963.

It is a public holiday in nine African nations.


History of African Unity Day

On 25 May 1963, the leaders from 30 of the 32 independent African states signed a founding charter in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The OAU was created to help bring about change, freedom and independence to many African countries.

In 1991, the OAU established the African Economic Community, and in 2002 the OAU established its own successor, the African Union.

Since the establishment of the OAU, a further 21 states have joined. South Africa became the latest and 53rd member on 23 May 1994.

 

 



