Bomb blast injures 15 in Canada

At least 15 people were injured in a bomb attack in Canada's southern Mississauga city late on Thursday, police said.

Peel Region Police Spokesperson Iryna Yashnyk told reporters that a bomb blew up at 10.30 p.m. local time (0230GMT on Friday).

Three of the injured are in critical condition, he said.

A handmade bomb was used in the attack.

Security cameras grabbed footage of two suspects who entered the restaurant carrying explosives, the spokesman said.

Police is on the lookout for the suspects.