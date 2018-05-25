Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
20:26, 25 May 2018 Friday
Art & Culture
11:36, 25 May 2018 Friday

  • Share
Albania, Kosovo among ‘Best Destinations’
Albania, Kosovo among ‘Best Destinations’

One of the most popular travel guides, Lonely Planet, has included Albania and Kosovo on its list of the ten best holiday destinations in Europe for 2018.

World Bulletin / News Desk

Lonely Planet’s website says that Kosovo, which is included alongside Emilia-Romagna in Italy, Cantabria in Spain and Friesland in the Netherlands, “somehow stayed below the radar of most travelers”.

“The Kosovan section of the Balkans-spanning Via Dinarica hiking trail showcases the country’s peak-laden landscape to dramatic effect; more film fans each summer flock to Dokufest, an acclaimed festival in the sublime Ottoman-era city of Prizren; and when the trekking and movie-going ends, the burgeoning wine region of Rahovec beckons with more than a dozen vineyards,” the travel guide adds.

Tirana, the capital of Albania, is described as “a vigorous metropolis” with a great location “between the Adriatic Coast and the Albanian Alps”.

“A typical day might include catching a cable car from the centre to the city’s peak, Mount Dajti, for panoramic views, lingering over a slow-food experience at a local bistro, and then a night-time tour of the cocktail lounges and designer boutiques of the fashionable Blloku neighbourhood, once the territory of corrupt communist bosses,” says Lonely Planet.

 



Related albania Kosovo
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Art & Culture News
Albania Kosovo among Best Destinations
Albania, Kosovo among ‘Best Destinations’

One of the most popular travel guides, Lonely Planet, has included Albania and Kosovo on its list of the ten best holiday destinations in Europe for 2018.
Gang girl bikers of Morocco
Gang girl bikers of Morocco

‘They worked among the snake-charmers and belly-dancers of Marrakech. I christened them Kesh Angels and gave them heart-shaped sunglasses’
Over 6 million have visited museums in Turkey in 2018
Over 6 million have visited museums in Turkey in 2018

Istanbul hosts Turkey’s most visited museums with over 2 million visitors in first 4 months of 2018
Istanbul hosts 60 journalists from 18 Arab countries
Istanbul hosts 60 journalists from 18 Arab countries

Arab journalists having fruitful discussions with Turkish counterparts while enjoying spring in the megapolis
Russia Turkey to set 2019 as mutual cultural year
Russia, Turkey to set 2019 as mutual cultural year

An intensive program of cultural activities in both countries for next year is being prepared, says Russian ambassador
Bosnia marks annual Day of Mosques
Bosnia marks annual Day of Mosques

Bosnia tells people about hundreds of mosques, religious buildings destroyed by Serb and Croat forces during 1990s wars
Turkey's youth festival kicks off in Istanbul
Turkey's youth festival kicks off in Istanbul

Turkey's biggest festival - the Istanbul Youth Festival (IGF) - targeted at young people kicks off at the Eurasia Show and Art Center.
Turkish Van cats not only get 9 lives but also
Turkish Van cats not only get 9 lives, but also pools

Cat research center in Van province decides to give special treat to unique felines that sport silky fur and lion-like walk
Istanbul Ethnospor festival to draw over 1M visitors
Istanbul Ethnospor festival to draw over 1M visitors

Art Director says festival is free of charge
Turkish aid agency to restore Ottoman hammam in Kosovo
Turkish aid agency to restore Ottoman hammam in Kosovo

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency signs agreement to restore Fatih Hammam in capital Pristina
UNESCO honors imprisoned Egyptian photojournalist
UNESCO honors imprisoned Egyptian photojournalist

After more than 4 years in prison, award-winning photojournalist, now 31, faces possible death sentence.
Turkish minister attends tourism event in China
Turkish minister attends tourism event in China

Turkey, China have potential to further improve ties, says Turkish Culture and Tourism Minister Kurtulmus
Turkish language taught in Malaysian school
Turkish language taught in Malaysian school

Turkish language course introduced to curriculum in Kuala Lumpur school, a first in Malaysia
China to become 'important' tourism partner for Turkey
China to become 'important' tourism partner for Turkey

Turkey's culture and tourism minister says around 250,000 Chinese tourists visited Turkey in 2017
Google marks Turkish poet s 104th birthday
Google marks Turkish poet’s 104th birthday

Search engine features animation on homepage of Orhan Veli Kanik watching the Galata Tower in Istanbul
Turkish cuisine and culture introduced in US capital
Turkish cuisine and culture introduced in US capital

'The event created an atmosphere of peace and bridged international divides,' Yunus Emre Institute's US director says

News

Kosovo main 'hurdle' on Serbia's path to EU
Kosovo main 'hurdle' on Serbia's path to EU

Turkish aid agency to restore Ottoman hammam in Kosovo
Turkish aid agency to restore Ottoman hammam in Kosovo

Kosovo bank freezes FETO-linked accounts
Kosovo bank freezes FETO-linked accounts

Turkey's Bahceli lauds intelligence operation in Kosovo
Turkey's Bahceli lauds intelligence operation in Kosovo

Turkish deputy PM praises anti-FETO op in Kosovo
Turkish deputy PM praises anti-FETO op in Kosovo

Erdogan: Who told Kosovo's PM to protect terrorists?
Erdogan Who told Kosovo's PM to protect terrorists

Albania, Macedonia recommended for EU member talks
Albania Macedonia recommended for EU member talks

EU should open up to West Balkans
EU should open up to West Balkans

Albania police hurt in motorway toll protest
Albania police hurt in motorway toll protest

Albania: Turkish agency restoring 5 Ottoman-era sites
Albania Turkish agency restoring 5 Ottoman-era sites

EU to help Albania to prepare for accession says Juncker
EU to help Albania to prepare for accession says Juncker

Five Western Balkans EU aspirants' border rows
Five Western Balkans EU aspirants' border rows






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 