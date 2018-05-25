11:36, 25 May 2018 Friday

Albania, Kosovo among ‘Best Destinations’

World Bulletin / News Desk

Lonely Planet’s website says that Kosovo, which is included alongside Emilia-Romagna in Italy, Cantabria in Spain and Friesland in the Netherlands, “somehow stayed below the radar of most travelers”.

“The Kosovan section of the Balkans-spanning Via Dinarica hiking trail showcases the country’s peak-laden landscape to dramatic effect; more film fans each summer flock to Dokufest, an acclaimed festival in the sublime Ottoman-era city of Prizren; and when the trekking and movie-going ends, the burgeoning wine region of Rahovec beckons with more than a dozen vineyards,” the travel guide adds.

Tirana, the capital of Albania, is described as “a vigorous metropolis” with a great location “between the Adriatic Coast and the Albanian Alps”.

“A typical day might include catching a cable car from the centre to the city’s peak, Mount Dajti, for panoramic views, lingering over a slow-food experience at a local bistro, and then a night-time tour of the cocktail lounges and designer boutiques of the fashionable Blloku neighbourhood, once the territory of corrupt communist bosses,” says Lonely Planet.