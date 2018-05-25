Albania, Kosovo among ‘Best Destinations’

World Bulletin / News Desk
Lonely Planet’s website says that Kosovo, which is included alongside Emilia-Romagna in Italy, Cantabria in Spain and Friesland in the Netherlands, “somehow stayed below the radar of most travelers”.
“The Kosovan section of the Balkans-spanning Via Dinarica hiking trail showcases the country’s peak-laden landscape to dramatic effect; more film fans each summer flock to Dokufest, an acclaimed festival in the sublime Ottoman-era city of Prizren; and when the trekking and movie-going ends, the burgeoning wine region of Rahovec beckons with more than a dozen vineyards,” the travel guide adds.
Tirana, the capital of Albania, is described as “a vigorous metropolis” with a great location “between the Adriatic Coast and the Albanian Alps”.
“A typical day might include catching a cable car from the centre to the city’s peak, Mount Dajti, for panoramic views, lingering over a slow-food experience at a local bistro, and then a night-time tour of the cocktail lounges and designer boutiques of the fashionable Blloku neighbourhood, once the territory of corrupt communist bosses,” says Lonely Planet.
One of the most popular travel guides, Lonely Planet, has included Albania and Kosovo on its list of the ten best holiday destinations in Europe for 2018.
‘They worked among the snake-charmers and belly-dancers of Marrakech. I christened them Kesh Angels and gave them heart-shaped sunglasses’
Istanbul hosts Turkey’s most visited museums with over 2 million visitors in first 4 months of 2018
Arab journalists having fruitful discussions with Turkish counterparts while enjoying spring in the megapolis
An intensive program of cultural activities in both countries for next year is being prepared, says Russian ambassador
Bosnia tells people about hundreds of mosques, religious buildings destroyed by Serb and Croat forces during 1990s wars
Turkey's biggest festival - the Istanbul Youth Festival (IGF) - targeted at young people kicks off at the Eurasia Show and Art Center.
Cat research center in Van province decides to give special treat to unique felines that sport silky fur and lion-like walk
Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency signs agreement to restore Fatih Hammam in capital Pristina
After more than 4 years in prison, award-winning photojournalist, now 31, faces possible death sentence.
Turkey, China have potential to further improve ties, says Turkish Culture and Tourism Minister Kurtulmus
Turkish language course introduced to curriculum in Kuala Lumpur school, a first in Malaysia
Turkey's culture and tourism minister says around 250,000 Chinese tourists visited Turkey in 2017
Search engine features animation on homepage of Orhan Veli Kanik watching the Galata Tower in Istanbul
'The event created an atmosphere of peace and bridged international divides,' Yunus Emre Institute's US director says