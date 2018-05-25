5,000 Qurans distributed in Sri Lanka

World Bulletin / News Desk

A foundation linked to Turkey’s religious authority distributed 5,000 copies of the Quran to Muslims in Sri Lanka.

Turkiye Diyanet Foundation (TDV) handed out the copies during ceremonies held at mosques in the towns of Kinniya, Kandy, Trincomalee, and Batticaloa.

TDV official in Sri Lanka Mikail Colak said the distribution of the Quran translated into the local Tamil language began three days ago.



“Muslims here show great respect for our nation. They are very happy to see us here,” Colak said.





He also thanked the people who donated to the project and said the Muslim holy book would be translated into many different languages in the future.

Previously, Deputy head of TDV Abdurrahman Cetin said the foundation will give 55,000 Qurans to Muslims in Sri Lanka, Colombia, El Salvador, Guatemala, Belize, Haiti, Panama, Chile, Ecuador, Peru, Malawi, Zimbabwe, Ghana, Kazakhstan, the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Syria, and Kenya.

Currently, translations are available in the Turkish, French, English, Spanish, Arabic, Kazakh, Azeri, Chewa, Tamil, and Kurdish languages.