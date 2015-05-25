Iraqi warplanes strike ISIL positions in Syria

World Bulletin / News Desk
“Iraqi F-16s struck two sites today: a headquarters used by leading members of the terrorist group and a warehouse used for storing missiles… in the Hajin area [of Syria’s Deir ez-Zor province],” the Iraqi army’s Joint Command said in a statement.
The operation achieved its objective, totally destroying both targets, the statement asserts.
On two separate occasions earlier this month -- May 6 and 14 -- Iraqi warplanes struck ISIL positions in Syria’s northeastern Al-Hasakah province.
And on Apr. 19, Iraqi military aircraft carried out airstrikes targeting ISIL positions in Deir ez-Zor.
The Iraqi government has said that the strikes were pre-approved by Damascus.
Last December, officials in Baghdad declared that ISIL's military presence in Iraq had been all but dismantled following a three-year war.
Iraqi forces, however, continue to carry out frequent anti-ISIL operations, suggesting the terrorist group still maintains an active presence in certain parts of the country.
