20:29, 25 May 2018 Friday
Iraq
Update: 14:09, 25 May 2018 Friday

Iraqi warplanes strike ISIL positions in Syria
Iraqi warplanes strike ISIL positions in Syria

Baghdad says strikes are pre-approved by regime in Damascus

World Bulletin / News Desk

Iraqi warplanes on Friday struck two ISIL positions inside Syrian territory, according to military officials.

“Iraqi F-16s struck two sites today: a headquarters used by leading members of the terrorist group and a warehouse used for storing missiles… in the Hajin area [of Syria’s Deir ez-Zor province],” the Iraqi army’s Joint Command said in a statement.

The operation achieved its objective, totally destroying both targets, the statement asserts.

On two separate occasions earlier this month -- May 6 and 14 -- Iraqi warplanes struck ISIL positions in Syria’s northeastern Al-Hasakah province.

And on Apr. 19, Iraqi military aircraft carried out airstrikes targeting ISIL positions in Deir ez-Zor.  

The Iraqi government has said that the strikes were pre-approved by Damascus.  

Last December, officials in Baghdad declared that ISIL's military presence in Iraq had been all but dismantled following a three-year war.

Iraqi forces, however, continue to carry out frequent anti-ISIL operations, suggesting the terrorist group still maintains an active presence in certain parts of the country. 

 


