Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
20:25, 25 May 2018 Friday
Economy
Update: 14:57, 25 May 2018 Friday

  • Share
Turkey takes another step to strengthen lira
Turkey takes another step to strengthen lira

Turkish Central Bank fixes foreign exchange rates for rediscount credits repayments

World Bulletin / News Desk

The Turkish Central Bank fixed foreign exchange rates for rediscount credit repayments for export, the bank announced on Friday. 

"It has been decided that the repayments of rediscount credits for export and foreign exchange earning services that have been extended before 25 May 2018, which will be due by 31 July 2018 (included), can be made in Turkish liras at an exchange rate of 4.20 for the dollar, 4.90 for the euro, and 5.60 for the sterling, provided that they are paid at maturity," the bank said in a statement. 

It added that the exchange rate on the date of credit extension will be applicable in credit repayment if the rate on the date of credit extension is higher than those rates.

Following the bank's decision, the dollar/lira rate fell steeply to below 4.69 from 4.7805 at the market opening as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT). 

Friday's move follows the action of hiking interest rates on Wednesday, in line with its tight monetary policy stance to improve the inflation outlook.

On Wednesday, the bank hiked late liquidity window interest rates, as the borrowing rate was kept at 0 percent while the lending rate was raised from 13.50 to 16.50 percent.

In recent months the Turkish lira has been losing ground to the U.S. dollar. The USD/TRY rate has risen nearly 20 percent since the beginning of this year. 

The dollar/lira rate hit an all-time high -- reaching 4.93 -- just before the bank raised rates, versus last year, when one dollar traded for 3.65 lira on average. 

Also, the bank on Thursday raised the upper limit of its forward foreign exchange sale position for the second quarter of this year.

 


Related Turkey Turkey Lira
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Economy News
Borsa Istanbul's trade volume over 1 9T in 2017
Borsa Istanbul's trade volume over $1.9T in 2017

Borsa Istanbul releases integrated annual report for first time
Undocumented migrants held in Turkey
Undocumented migrants held in Turkey

Turkey has served as main route for refugees trying to cross into Europe
Turkey takes another step to strengthen lira
Turkey takes another step to strengthen lira

Turkish Central Bank fixes foreign exchange rates for rediscount credits repayments
Turkey's sectoral confidence goes down in May
Turkey's sectoral confidence goes down in May

Indices for service, retail trade, construction sectors fall in current month compared with April: Official data
US natural gas poised for global rise
US natural gas poised for global rise

Thanks to advances in shale gas production, notably in the northeast, America has been the world's largest natural gas producer since 2009 and extracted two billion cubic meters per day in 2017.
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open

BIST 100 climbs 0.64 pct while USD/TRY exchange rate stands at 4.7805
Turkey to 'resolutely' continue fiscal discipline
Turkey to 'resolutely' continue fiscal discipline

Ankara vows to reach 2018 budget targets, says finance minister  
Volkswagen rejects 'protectionism' after US car tariff threat
Volkswagen rejects 'protectionism' after US car tariff threat

American Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross announced Wednesday he had initiated a so-called Section 232 investigation on auto trade after speaking with President Donald Trump on the matter.
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up over 1 pct at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up over 1 pct at open

BIST 100 climbs more than 1,100 points; foreign currency exchange rates drop against lira  
Turkish stocks end day with losses
Turkish stocks end day with losses

BIST 100 index goes down 1.39 percent at close; Turkish lira continues to decline against other currencies 
World Bank approves 600M loan for Salt Lake storage
World Bank approves $600M loan for Salt Lake storage

Salt Lake storage facility aims to have capacity of 5.4 billion cubic meters by 2023
Turkey's consumer confidence slips in May
Turkey's consumer confidence slips in May

Monthly index down at 70 in May, official data says
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open

BIST 100 falls 0.50 percent; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stands at 4.7560
Government gross debt stock up in April
Government gross debt stock up in April

Treasury reports central government debt stock in April rises 15.8 pct year-on-year, reaching $226.8 billion
EU fears offer to US not enough to end trade
EU fears offer to US not enough to end trade row

Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom spoke ahead of talks of the EU's 28 trade ministers to discuss an attempt to woo the US away from punishing steel and aluminium tariffs and win Europe a similar break as handed China.
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open

BIST 100 rises 0.45 percent; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stands at 4.5760

News

Turkish stocks up at open
Turkish stocks up at open

Yes vote would boost Turkish lira: Experts
Yes vote would boost Turkish lira Experts

Pakistan to buy helicopters from Turkey
Pakistan to buy helicopters from Turkey

ISIL suspects arrested in eastern Turkey
ISIL suspects arrested in eastern Turkey

Undocumented migrants held in Turkey
Undocumented migrants held in Turkey

Central Bank's 'hands not tied'
Central Bank's 'hands not tied'

Turkey's sectoral confidence goes down in May
Turkey's sectoral confidence goes down in May

5,000 Qurans distributed in Sri Lanka
5 000 Qurans distributed in Sri Lanka






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 