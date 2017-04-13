Undocumented migrants held in Turkey

World Bulletin / News Desk

Security forces held 33 undocumented migrants in eastern Turkey, officials said Friday.

The migrants, all Afghan nationals, were rounded up in Van province, said a security source, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The migrants, including eight children, were held during a road check.

Turkey has been the main route for refugees trying to cross into Europe, especially since the beginning of the civil war in Syria.

Among migrants held in 2017 in Turkey, the majority came from Pakistan followed by Afghans at around 12,000. Syrians totaled about 10,000.

There has been a 60 percent increase in migrant flow since 2016. The number was 31,000 in 2016.