ISIL suspects arrested in eastern Turkey

World Bulletin / News Desk
Anti-terror police teams in Erzurum province carried out simultaneous operations to arrest the suspects, said the sources who refused to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.
Police seized illegal documents, books and digital materials during the raids.
The suspects, who were taken to the provincial police department, have been charged with insulting President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, making terror propaganda, and provoking people on social media.
Anti-terror police arrest suspects during operation against organization's social media network
Bank will take further steps when necessary, has government's full support, deputy prime minister says
Turkey will continue to display solidarity with African at regional and international platforms, says Foreign Ministry
Presidential aide Ibrahim Kalin criticizes French newsweekly Le Point for calling President Erdogan ‘dictator’ on cover
Dean of the Africa Diplomatic Corps, Ambassador Marcel Mulumba Tshidimba speaks to AA
2020 UEFA Champions League final to be played at Ataturk Olympic Stadium, Erdogan announces
A presidential spokesman says Turkish economy is strong, has withstood effects of defeated coup
Operations target dismissed and serving police officers and army personnel
The agreement will enhance cooperation between Turkey and Kazakhstan in defense industry
Suleyman Ozkaynakci among 8 ex-soldiers seeking asylum in Greece after July 2016 coup bid
Improvised explosives planted by PKK terrorists detonates in Hakkari province
Prime Minister Binali Yildirim calls volatility of foreign exchange rates ‘temporary’
Despite terrorism, people manage to stand on their feet, says Karin Kneissl
Anti-drug teams seize 310 kg of skunk and 130 kg of heroin
Turkish president is expected to attend 30 rallies as part of his election campaign, says ruling AK Party