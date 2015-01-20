ISIL suspects arrested in eastern Turkey

World Bulletin / News Desk

At least eight ISIL suspects were arrested by police in eastern Turkey on Friday, security sources said.

Anti-terror police teams in Erzurum province carried out simultaneous operations to arrest the suspects, said the sources who refused to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Police seized illegal documents, books and digital materials during the raids.

The suspects, who were taken to the provincial police department, have been charged with insulting President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, making terror propaganda, and provoking people on social media.