UN's Guterres hails efforts to keep Iran deal

World Bulletin / News Desk

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday welcomed international effort to keep the Iran nuclear deal alive, after the U.S.’ controversial withdrawal from the agreement.

“I welcome all actions, by the European Union and others, to work with Iran to preserve the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action," Guterres said at a speech at Geneva University laying out the UN’s disarmament agenda.

"Agreements like these, between countries and groups of countries, are essential to global peace and security," he said.