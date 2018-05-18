Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
20:25, 25 May 2018 Friday
Europe
Update: 15:48, 25 May 2018 Friday

  • Share
UN's Guterres hails efforts to keep Iran deal
UN's Guterres hails efforts to keep Iran deal

Security Council has failed to meet its responsibility to ensure accountability for Syria chemical attacks, says UN head

World Bulletin / News Desk

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday welcomed international effort to keep the Iran nuclear deal alive, after the U.S.’ controversial withdrawal from the agreement.

 “I welcome all actions, by the European Union and others, to work with Iran to preserve the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action," Guterres said at a speech at Geneva University laying out the UN’s disarmament agenda.

"Agreements like these, between countries and groups of countries, are essential to global peace and security," he said.



Related iran UN Antonio Guterres
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Europe News
Gazans maintain rallies near Israel fence
Gazans maintain rallies near Israel fence

For 9th Friday in row, Palestinians demonstrate near Gaza-Israel security fence despite risk of violent Israeli response
Iraqi warplanes strike ISIL positions in Syria
Iraqi warplanes strike ISIL positions in Syria

Baghdad says strikes are pre-approved by regime in Damascus
Muslim prisoners fed pork during Ramadan
Muslim prisoners fed pork during Ramadan

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) filed a lawsuit on Tuesday claiming Anchorage Correctional Complex had violated constitutional prohibitions against "cruel and unusual punishment."
Kirkuk s Turkmen continue to protest Iraq poll results
Kirkuk’s Turkmen continue to protest Iraq poll results

Turkmen, Arabs in oil-rich Kirkuk say results of May 12 parliamentary poll were manipulated, demand recount
Bomb blast injures 15 in Canada
Bomb blast injures 15 in Canada

2 suspects entered Indian restaurant, police say  
Kurd region won t use electronic vote machines in polls
Kurd region won’t use electronic vote machines in polls

Use of electronic voting machines in Iraq’s May 12 polls has led to allegations of electoral fraud
Israel pushed Palestine Authority to send funds to Gaza
Israel pushed Palestine Authority to send funds to Gaza

Mahmoud Abbas last year reduced salaries of 60,000 Gaza-based Palestinian Authority employees  
Trump Singapore summit won't take place
Trump: Singapore summit won't take place

'This missed opportunity is a truly sad moment in history,' Trump writes in letter
Students slam US envoy over Israeli violence
Students slam US envoy over Israeli violence

'Nikki Haley, the blood is on your hands!', one student shouted during her speech at a Texas university
Suicide bombing kills 8 in Iraqi capital
Suicide bombing kills 8 in Iraqi capital

11 civilians are also injured in attack
Israel to approve 2 500 new settler homes
Israel to approve 2,500 new settler homes

Israel's West Bank settlements are illegal under international law and are bitterly opposed by Palestinians.
G7 rejects Maduro's Venezuela election win
G7 rejects Maduro's Venezuela election win

In a joint statement, the G7 leaders of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United States, along with the European Union, said they "are united in rejecting the electoral process" that led to the May 20 ballot.
Iraq slams Belgian police over refugee baby s death
Iraq slams Belgian police over refugee baby’s death

An Iraqi refugee baby died as Belgian police was chasing a vehicle carrying illegal migrants
Trump N Korea summit may face delay
Trump, N.Korea summit may face delay

'If it doesn’t happen, maybe it will happen later,' American president says
Iraqi PM rules out fresh polls amid rigging allegations
Iraqi PM rules out fresh polls amid rigging allegations

Haidar al-Abadi says agreement reached with winning coalition bloc
US envoy's picture sparks outrage among Palestinians
US envoy's picture sparks outrage among Palestinians

Controversial picture of Haram al-Sharif circulates on social media

News

China, Germany back Iran nuke deal
China Germany back Iran nuke deal

Iran FM slams US counterpart’s remarks as ‘illusions’
Iran FM slams US counterpart s remarks as illusions

New US sanctions on Iran could shake region
New US sanctions on Iran could shake region

Pentagon warns of taking necessary steps against Iran
Pentagon warns of taking necessary steps against Iran

Iran says to keep forces in Syria upon Assad’s request
Iran says to keep forces in Syria upon Assad s

Iran wary as EU presents plans to save nuclear deal
Iran wary as EU presents plans to save nuclear deal

UN chief deplores Gaza violence after Israel kills 62
UN chief deplores Gaza violence after Israel kills 62

UN chief expresses concern on people killed in Gaza
UN chief expresses concern on people killed in Gaza

UN chief urges Maldives government to respect court ruling
UN chief urges Maldives government to respect court ruling

UN chief says reviewing strategy of peacekeeping
UN chief says reviewing strategy of peacekeeping

UN Secretary General to skip Davos summit
UN Secretary General to skip Davos summit

UN chief welcomes reopened Korean hotline
UN chief welcomes reopened Korean hotline

Demonstration to support Palestinians held outside UN
Demonstration to support Palestinians held outside UN

Turkmen protest outside UN office in Erbil
Turkmen protest outside UN office in Erbil

Turkish PM asks Muslims to unite over Palestinian cause
Turkish PM asks Muslims to unite over Palestinian cause

Arab UN envoys call for probe into Israeli violence
Arab UN envoys call for probe into Israeli violence

UN expresses concern over violence in Burundi
UN expresses concern over violence in Burundi






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 