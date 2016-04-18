Britain hits back at 'not helpful' EU fantasy comments

World Bulletin / News Desk
British finance minister Philip Hammond hit back at EU remarks dismissing London's Brexit plans as "fantasy" but admitted that the talks needed to make progress.
"We're having very constructive discussions. I don't think that's a particularly helpful comment," Hammond told reporters as he arrived for a meeting with EU counterparts in Brussels.
"There are obviously a wide range of views on both sides. But everybody that I've engaged with has been very constructive, very keen to find a way to move forward," said Hammond, who was also at the European Commission for talks on Thursday night.
Hammond added: "We are very conscious of the ticking clock, and the need to make significant progress for the June European Council. Thats what we are here to do."
Brussels has said there needs to be progress on the key issue of the future of the Irish border by the June 28-29 EU summit in order to get a Brexit deal by the time Britain leaves in March 2019.
But the senior EU official involved in the talks told reporters on condition of anonymity on Thursday that progress on the issue seemed "elusive".
"We have to do away with the fantasy that there is an all-UK solution" of Britain staying in the EU's customs union to avoid a hard border between the British province of Northern Ireland and EU member Ireland, the official said.
Talks are also stuck over the EU's refusal to let Britain remain in the Galileo satellite navigation system after Brexit.
"If that proves impossible, then Britain will have to go it alone, possibly with other partners outside europe and the US to build a... competing system," Hammond said.
Britain has also said it may reopen talks on the Brexit divorce bill to seek compensation if excluded from the programme.
For 9th Friday in row, Palestinians demonstrate near Gaza-Israel security fence despite risk of violent Israeli response
Baghdad says strikes are pre-approved by regime in Damascus
The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) filed a lawsuit on Tuesday claiming Anchorage Correctional Complex had violated constitutional prohibitions against "cruel and unusual punishment."
Turkmen, Arabs in oil-rich Kirkuk say results of May 12 parliamentary poll were manipulated, demand recount
Use of electronic voting machines in Iraq’s May 12 polls has led to allegations of electoral fraud
Mahmoud Abbas last year reduced salaries of 60,000 Gaza-based Palestinian Authority employees
'This missed opportunity is a truly sad moment in history,' Trump writes in letter
'Nikki Haley, the blood is on your hands!', one student shouted during her speech at a Texas university
Israel's West Bank settlements are illegal under international law and are bitterly opposed by Palestinians.
In a joint statement, the G7 leaders of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United States, along with the European Union, said they "are united in rejecting the electoral process" that led to the May 20 ballot.
An Iraqi refugee baby died as Belgian police was chasing a vehicle carrying illegal migrants
'If it doesn’t happen, maybe it will happen later,' American president says
Haidar al-Abadi says agreement reached with winning coalition bloc
Controversial picture of Haram al-Sharif circulates on social media