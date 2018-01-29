Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
20:25, 25 May 2018 Friday
Palestine
17:46, 25 May 2018 Friday

  • Share
Gazans maintain rallies near Israel fence
Gazans maintain rallies near Israel fence

For 9th Friday in row, Palestinians demonstrate near Gaza-Israel security fence despite risk of violent Israeli response

World Bulletin / News Desk

Hundreds of Palestinians in the blockaded Gaza Strip have converged on the Gaza-Israel security fence -- for the ninth consecutive Friday -- to take part in ongoing rallies against the Israeli occupation.

On Thursday, Palestinian political factions and activists called on the people of Gaza to take part in the rallies despite the threat of violence by Israeli troops deployed along the other side of the security fence.

“We also urge Palestinians in the [occupied] West Bank and Jerusalem to rise up against the Israeli occupation,” protest organizers said in a statement.

Since March 30, Palestinians have been staging mass rallies along the security fence to demand the “right of return” to their homes in historical Palestine from which they were driven in 1948 to make way for the new state of Israel.

Protesters also demand an end to Israel’s ongoing blockade of Gaza -- by air, land and sea -- which has remained in effect since 2007 and which has brought the strip to the verge of humanitarian catastrophe.

Since the rallies began, at least 116 Palestinian demonstrators have been martyred -- and thousands more injured -- by Israeli army gunfire, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.



Related Gaza Palestine
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Palestine News
Gazans maintain rallies near Israel fence
Gazans maintain rallies near Israel fence

For 9th Friday in row, Palestinians demonstrate near Gaza-Israel security fence despite risk of violent Israeli response
Iraqi warplanes strike ISIL positions in Syria
Iraqi warplanes strike ISIL positions in Syria

Baghdad says strikes are pre-approved by regime in Damascus
Muslim prisoners fed pork during Ramadan
Muslim prisoners fed pork during Ramadan

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) filed a lawsuit on Tuesday claiming Anchorage Correctional Complex had violated constitutional prohibitions against "cruel and unusual punishment."
Kirkuk s Turkmen continue to protest Iraq poll results
Kirkuk’s Turkmen continue to protest Iraq poll results

Turkmen, Arabs in oil-rich Kirkuk say results of May 12 parliamentary poll were manipulated, demand recount
Bomb blast injures 15 in Canada
Bomb blast injures 15 in Canada

2 suspects entered Indian restaurant, police say  
Kurd region won t use electronic vote machines in polls
Kurd region won’t use electronic vote machines in polls

Use of electronic voting machines in Iraq’s May 12 polls has led to allegations of electoral fraud
Israel pushed Palestine Authority to send funds to Gaza
Israel pushed Palestine Authority to send funds to Gaza

Mahmoud Abbas last year reduced salaries of 60,000 Gaza-based Palestinian Authority employees  
Trump Singapore summit won't take place
Trump: Singapore summit won't take place

'This missed opportunity is a truly sad moment in history,' Trump writes in letter
Students slam US envoy over Israeli violence
Students slam US envoy over Israeli violence

'Nikki Haley, the blood is on your hands!', one student shouted during her speech at a Texas university
Suicide bombing kills 8 in Iraqi capital
Suicide bombing kills 8 in Iraqi capital

11 civilians are also injured in attack
Israel to approve 2 500 new settler homes
Israel to approve 2,500 new settler homes

Israel's West Bank settlements are illegal under international law and are bitterly opposed by Palestinians.
G7 rejects Maduro's Venezuela election win
G7 rejects Maduro's Venezuela election win

In a joint statement, the G7 leaders of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United States, along with the European Union, said they "are united in rejecting the electoral process" that led to the May 20 ballot.
Iraq slams Belgian police over refugee baby s death
Iraq slams Belgian police over refugee baby’s death

An Iraqi refugee baby died as Belgian police was chasing a vehicle carrying illegal migrants
Trump N Korea summit may face delay
Trump, N.Korea summit may face delay

'If it doesn’t happen, maybe it will happen later,' American president says
Iraqi PM rules out fresh polls amid rigging allegations
Iraqi PM rules out fresh polls amid rigging allegations

Haidar al-Abadi says agreement reached with winning coalition bloc
US envoy's picture sparks outrage among Palestinians
US envoy's picture sparks outrage among Palestinians

Controversial picture of Haram al-Sharif circulates on social media

News

Israel pushed Palestine Authority to send funds to Gaza
Israel pushed Palestine Authority to send funds to Gaza

Preliminary investigation on Israel continues
Preliminary investigation on Israel continues

Palestine asks ICC to investigate Israel’s ‘war crimes’
Palestine asks ICC to investigate Israel s war crimes

Palestine’s Abbas to leave hospital soon: PLO official
Palestine s Abbas to leave hospital soon PLO official

Palestinian youth stage 'cyber-demo' for Jerusalem
Palestinian youth stage 'cyber-demo' for Jerusalem

Palestine to sue Israel before ICC for ‘war crimes’
Palestine to sue Israel before ICC for war crimes

Israeli airstrikes hit 2 Gaza boats
Israeli airstrikes hit 2 Gaza boats

Turkey calls for abolishing health restrictions on Gaza
Turkey calls for abolishing health restrictions on Gaza

Israel shells Hamas post in Gaza, arrests 11 in W. Bank
Israel shells Hamas post in Gaza arrests 11 in W

Death toll rises to 64 in Gaza
Death toll rises to 64 in Gaza

UN: Gaza killings by Israel amount to 'war crime'
UN Gaza killings by Israel amount to 'war crime'

Egypt opens Gaza border for Ramadan
Egypt opens Gaza border for Ramadan






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 