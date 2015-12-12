Borsa Istanbul's trade volume over $1.9T in 2017

World Bulletin / News Desk
The Borsa Istanbul's total trade volume in 2017 was 6.97 trillion Turkish liras (around $1.91 trillion), according to its first integrated annual report.
A total of 4.56 trillion liras ($1.25 trillion) of total trade volume came from debt securities market while 1.47 trillion liras ($400 billion) was from the equity market during the year, the report showed.
In the previous year, total trade volume was 13 trillion liras ($4.3 trillion), which consisted mostly of debt securities.
The report said the Borsa Istanbul Equity Market was ranked first in Europe and third in the world in terms of turnover velocity, according to the World Federation of Exchanges data.
The market was also ranked seventh in terms of equity traded value, and fifth in terms of bond traded value in Europe.
The Borsa Istanbul's net profit jumped by 52 percent to reach 420 million Turkish liras ($115.06 million), year-on-year, in 2017, the report said.
The report showed that its revenues soared 19 percent to 1.05 billion liras ($286.8 million) in the year, compared to the previous year.
The company's total assets were 11.88 billion liras ($3.26 billion), total liabilities were 10.32 billion liras ($2.83 billion), while its total equity was 1.56 billion liras ($428.2 billion) in 2017, the report said.
Capitalization of the Borsa Istanbul Equity Market was 800 billion liras ($219.18 billion) in 2017, up from 614 billion liras ($202.6 billion).
"The trade volume of the precious metals and diamond markets reached its highest figure by 457 tons in 2017," the report said.
It added: "The total trade volume of the derivatives market, which was 607.2 billion liras ($200.4 billion) in 2016, increased by 42.9 percent in 2017 and reached 867.8 billion liras [$237.8 billion]."
The Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index rose 47.6 percent to reach 115,433.00 points in 2017, from 78,138.66 points in the previous year.
The Turkey Wealth Fund has 73.6 percent shares of the company founded in 2012, while European Bank for Reconstruction and Development has 10 percent, Nasdaq 7 percent, Turkish Capital Markets Association 1.3 percent and others 8.1 percent.
"In our strategic framework, we defined Borsa Istanbul’s goals as achieving sustainable income flow and structure, operational efficiency, and inorganic growth," Himmet Karadag, chairman of the board and the executive committee of Borsa Istanbul, said in the report.
One U.S. dollar was traded on average for 3.03 liras in 2016 and 3.65 liras in 2017.
Borsa Istanbul releases integrated annual report for first time
Turkey has served as main route for refugees trying to cross into Europe
Turkish Central Bank fixes foreign exchange rates for rediscount credits repayments
Indices for service, retail trade, construction sectors fall in current month compared with April: Official data
Thanks to advances in shale gas production, notably in the northeast, America has been the world's largest natural gas producer since 2009 and extracted two billion cubic meters per day in 2017.
BIST 100 climbs 0.64 pct while USD/TRY exchange rate stands at 4.7805
Ankara vows to reach 2018 budget targets, says finance minister
American Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross announced Wednesday he had initiated a so-called Section 232 investigation on auto trade after speaking with President Donald Trump on the matter.
BIST 100 climbs more than 1,100 points; foreign currency exchange rates drop against lira
BIST 100 index goes down 1.39 percent at close; Turkish lira continues to decline against other currencies
Salt Lake storage facility aims to have capacity of 5.4 billion cubic meters by 2023
BIST 100 falls 0.50 percent; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stands at 4.7560
Treasury reports central government debt stock in April rises 15.8 pct year-on-year, reaching $226.8 billion
Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom spoke ahead of talks of the EU's 28 trade ministers to discuss an attempt to woo the US away from punishing steel and aluminium tariffs and win Europe a similar break as handed China.
BIST 100 rises 0.45 percent; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stands at 4.5760