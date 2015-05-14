Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
20:25, 25 May 2018 Friday
Africa
Update: 17:52, 25 May 2018 Friday

  • Share
African Union head slams corruption on Africa Day
African Union head slams corruption on Africa Day

Excessive corruption in Africa is undermining gains made by Africans: African Union chairman

World Bulletin / News Desk

The African Union chairman on Friday warned that excessive corruption in the continent was undermining gains made by Africans.

AU Chairman Moussa Faki Mahamat made the warning in his message to mark Africa Day -- an annual event that celebrate the creation in 1963 of the Organization of African Unity, which then morphed into the African Union (AU).

Mahamat said the recently-ratified African Continental Free Trade Area and the creation of a single aviation market were notable AU achievements.

However, corruption was now threatening to undermine the gains made in the continent.

“The fight against corruption is of crucial importance” for Africa, he said.

Illicit financial outflows account for an estimated $100 billion annually in Africa.

The AU chairman said corruption is deviating necessary resources for social amenities such as electricity, water and sanitation services.

In spite of the challenges posed by corruption, there were reasons for hope of a bright future in Africa, he added.

“Despite the global downturn, several African countries are the world’s fastest growing economies,” he said, noting the increase in industrialization.

 



Related African Union
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Africa News
Gazans maintain rallies near Israel fence
Gazans maintain rallies near Israel fence

For 9th Friday in row, Palestinians demonstrate near Gaza-Israel security fence despite risk of violent Israeli response
Iraqi warplanes strike ISIL positions in Syria
Iraqi warplanes strike ISIL positions in Syria

Baghdad says strikes are pre-approved by regime in Damascus
Muslim prisoners fed pork during Ramadan
Muslim prisoners fed pork during Ramadan

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) filed a lawsuit on Tuesday claiming Anchorage Correctional Complex had violated constitutional prohibitions against "cruel and unusual punishment."
Kirkuk s Turkmen continue to protest Iraq poll results
Kirkuk’s Turkmen continue to protest Iraq poll results

Turkmen, Arabs in oil-rich Kirkuk say results of May 12 parliamentary poll were manipulated, demand recount
Bomb blast injures 15 in Canada
Bomb blast injures 15 in Canada

2 suspects entered Indian restaurant, police say  
Kurd region won t use electronic vote machines in polls
Kurd region won’t use electronic vote machines in polls

Use of electronic voting machines in Iraq’s May 12 polls has led to allegations of electoral fraud
Israel pushed Palestine Authority to send funds to Gaza
Israel pushed Palestine Authority to send funds to Gaza

Mahmoud Abbas last year reduced salaries of 60,000 Gaza-based Palestinian Authority employees  
Trump Singapore summit won't take place
Trump: Singapore summit won't take place

'This missed opportunity is a truly sad moment in history,' Trump writes in letter
Students slam US envoy over Israeli violence
Students slam US envoy over Israeli violence

'Nikki Haley, the blood is on your hands!', one student shouted during her speech at a Texas university
Suicide bombing kills 8 in Iraqi capital
Suicide bombing kills 8 in Iraqi capital

11 civilians are also injured in attack
Israel to approve 2 500 new settler homes
Israel to approve 2,500 new settler homes

Israel's West Bank settlements are illegal under international law and are bitterly opposed by Palestinians.
G7 rejects Maduro's Venezuela election win
G7 rejects Maduro's Venezuela election win

In a joint statement, the G7 leaders of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United States, along with the European Union, said they "are united in rejecting the electoral process" that led to the May 20 ballot.
Iraq slams Belgian police over refugee baby s death
Iraq slams Belgian police over refugee baby’s death

An Iraqi refugee baby died as Belgian police was chasing a vehicle carrying illegal migrants
Trump N Korea summit may face delay
Trump, N.Korea summit may face delay

'If it doesn’t happen, maybe it will happen later,' American president says
Iraqi PM rules out fresh polls amid rigging allegations
Iraqi PM rules out fresh polls amid rigging allegations

Haidar al-Abadi says agreement reached with winning coalition bloc
US envoy's picture sparks outrage among Palestinians
US envoy's picture sparks outrage among Palestinians

Controversial picture of Haram al-Sharif circulates on social media

News

African Union slams Israel for Gaza killings
African Union slams Israel for Gaza killings

AU calls for political solution to Syrian crisis
AU calls for political solution to Syrian crisis

African Union to send observers to monitor Egypt poll
African Union to send observers to monitor Egypt poll

African Union head calls China spying report 'lies'
African Union head calls China spying report 'lies'

African Union opposes the ICC
African Union opposes the ICC

Turkish agency provides equipment for African Union
Turkish agency provides equipment for African Union






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 