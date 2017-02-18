Press agenda on May 26

World Bulletin / News Desk
TURKEY
ERZURUM - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend rally of ruling Justice And Development (AK) Party in eastern Erzurum province.
ISTANBUL - Erdogan to meet police officials in Istanbul during fast-breaking dinner.
SYRIA
ALEPPO/IDLIB/HOMS - Desk to monitor civil war.
PALESTINE/US
JERUSALEM/WASHINGTON - Monitoring developments after US Embassy's move to Jerusalem and Israeli violence against Palestinian protesters.
IRAQ
KIRKUK - Following ongoing protests by Turkmen against results of May 12 parliamentary polls.
GEORGIA
TBILISI - National Defense Minister Nurettin Canikli to attend events marking 100th anniversary of establishment of republic.
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Saturday, May 26, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Friday, May 25, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Thursday, May 24, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Wednesday, May 23, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Tuesday, May 22, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Monday, May 21, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Sunday, May 20, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin's English Desk plans to cover on Saturday, May 19, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin's English Desk plans to cover on Friday, May 18, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin's English Desk plans to cover on Thursday, May 17, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin's English Desk plans to cover on Wednesday, May 16, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin's English Desk plans to cover on Tuesday, May 15, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin's English Desk plans to cover on Monday, May 14, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin's English Desk plans to cover on Sunday May 13, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin's English Desk plans to cover on Saturday May 12, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Friday, May 11, 2018