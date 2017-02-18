Worldbulletin News

18:20, 26 May 2018 Saturday
09:51, 26 May 2018 Saturday

Press agenda on May 26
Press agenda on May 26

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Saturday, May 26, 2018

World Bulletin / News Desk

TURKEY

ERZURUM - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend rally of ruling Justice And Development (AK) Party in eastern Erzurum province.

ISTANBUL - Erdogan to meet police officials in Istanbul during fast-breaking dinner.

 

SYRIA

ALEPPO/IDLIB/HOMS - Desk to monitor civil war.

 

PALESTINE/US

JERUSALEM/WASHINGTON - Monitoring developments after US Embassy's move to Jerusalem and Israeli violence against Palestinian protesters.

 

IRAQ

KIRKUK - Following ongoing protests by Turkmen against results of May 12 parliamentary polls.​

 

GEORGIA

TBILISI - National Defense Minister Nurettin Canikli to attend events marking 100th anniversary of establishment of republic.



