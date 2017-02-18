09:51, 26 May 2018 Saturday

Press agenda on May 26

TURKEY

ERZURUM - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend rally of ruling Justice And Development (AK) Party in eastern Erzurum province.

ISTANBUL - Erdogan to meet police officials in Istanbul during fast-breaking dinner.

SYRIA

ALEPPO/IDLIB/HOMS - Desk to monitor civil war.

PALESTINE/US

JERUSALEM/WASHINGTON - Monitoring developments after US Embassy's move to Jerusalem and Israeli violence against Palestinian protesters.

IRAQ

KIRKUK - Following ongoing protests by Turkmen against results of May 12 parliamentary polls.​

GEORGIA

TBILISI - National Defense Minister Nurettin Canikli to attend events marking 100th anniversary of establishment of republic.