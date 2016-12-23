Myanmar’s finance minister resigns amid probe

World Bulletin / News Desk
Myanmar’s finance minister has resigned, the government announced Saturday, after reports surfaced weeks ago that he was under investigation for alleged corruption.
Kyaw Win was allowed to resign from his position, said a statement from the Myanmar President Office published in a state-run newspaper, without giving a reason.
The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) launched an investigation into allegations that Win and his son had misused power.
ACC spokesperson U Han Nyunt told Anadolu Agency that it is nearly completed.
“It is too early to disclose our findings,” he said.
Win could not be reached for comment.
It would be the first corruption investigation involving a high-level government official since State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi took power in March 2016.
Last month, the ACC filed a corruption case against the director-general of the Food and Drug Administration, which is under the Ministry of Health and Sports.
Over a half-century of military rule has left Myanmar mired in poverty and plagued by corruption.
Myanmar under the Suu Kyi-led government had made small gains in annual corruption indexes by several watchdog organizations. But the country continued to languish in the bottom tier of the latest Corruption Perception Index by Transparency International released last year.
Trump, in a tweet, did not identify Holt by name but Utah Senator Orrin Hatch confirmed that the Utah resident had been freed.
Platini was banned from all football-related activities, later reduced on appeal to four years, by FIFA following a $2 million payment he received from the body in 2011 for work he did a decade earlier, with no contract to show for the deal.
The airstrike was believed to have been carried out by a U.S.-led coalition warplane
Video shows desecration with bacon, ‘bodily fluids’
South Korea's presidential office celebrates possible resurrection of Trump-Kim summit
For 9th Friday in row, Palestinians demonstrate near Gaza-Israel security fence despite risk of violent Israeli response
Baghdad says strikes are pre-approved by regime in Damascus
The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) filed a lawsuit on Tuesday claiming Anchorage Correctional Complex had violated constitutional prohibitions against "cruel and unusual punishment."
Turkmen, Arabs in oil-rich Kirkuk say results of May 12 parliamentary poll were manipulated, demand recount
Use of electronic voting machines in Iraq’s May 12 polls has led to allegations of electoral fraud
Mahmoud Abbas last year reduced salaries of 60,000 Gaza-based Palestinian Authority employees
'This missed opportunity is a truly sad moment in history,' Trump writes in letter
'Nikki Haley, the blood is on your hands!', one student shouted during her speech at a Texas university
Israel's West Bank settlements are illegal under international law and are bitterly opposed by Palestinians.