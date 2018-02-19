Erdogan congratulates al-Sadr on Iraqi election victory

World Bulletin / News Desk
Turkey's president late Friday congratulated Muqtada al-Sadr on the phone over his coalition's victory in Iraq's general elections.
According to presidential sources, Recep Tayyip Erdogan wished al-Sadr well on forming the next government in Iraq, and also highlighted Turkey's support for Iraq's unity.
Saying that some voting irregularities took place in Iraqi Turkmen areas in Kirkuk, Erdogan also asked al-Sadr's support for investigating the incidents.
Turkmen in Iraq’s northern city of Kirkuk have continued to stage demonstrations against the results of the country’s May 12 parliamentary polls.
Each day this week, Turkmen have gathered in downtown Kirkuk and chanted slogans denouncing the “fraud” and “vote-rigging” which they say marred the elections.
On Monday, the electoral commission announced that it had annulled all ballots cast in 103 polling stations in the Baghdad, Anbar, Nineveh, Saladin, and Erbil provinces.
How much the move affected final poll results, however, is unclear.
According to those results, Muqtada al-Sadr's Sairoon coalition won 54 parliamentary seats, followed by a Hashd al-Shaabi-linked coalition (47 seats) and Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi's Victory bloc (42 seats).
The Erbil-based Kurdistan Democratic Party, meanwhile, picked up 25 seats in the assembly.
Final results were announced several days after Iraqis cast ballots in the country's first parliamentary election since 2014.
Preliminary results had been announced days earlier, but widespread fraud allegations had reportedly delayed a final vote count.
Party aims to find solutions to '5 main problems' of Turkey
Writing for Daily Sabah, presidential spokesman Kalin says Erdogan remains most trusted political leader over 16 years
Investigation of May 10 missile attack on Turkish cargo ship ongoing, says Foreign Ministry
Turkish president seeks support for investigation of irregularities
Anti-terror police arrest suspects during operation against organization's social media network
Bank will take further steps when necessary, has government's full support, deputy prime minister says
Turkey will continue to display solidarity with African at regional and international platforms, says Foreign Ministry
Presidential aide Ibrahim Kalin criticizes French newsweekly Le Point for calling President Erdogan ‘dictator’ on cover
Dean of the Africa Diplomatic Corps, Ambassador Marcel Mulumba Tshidimba speaks to AA
2020 UEFA Champions League final to be played at Ataturk Olympic Stadium, Erdogan announces
A presidential spokesman says Turkish economy is strong, has withstood effects of defeated coup
Operations target dismissed and serving police officers and army personnel
The agreement will enhance cooperation between Turkey and Kazakhstan in defense industry
Suleyman Ozkaynakci among 8 ex-soldiers seeking asylum in Greece after July 2016 coup bid
Improvised explosives planted by PKK terrorists detonates in Hakkari province