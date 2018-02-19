Worldbulletin News

Erdogan congratulates al-Sadr on Iraqi election victory
Erdogan congratulates al-Sadr on Iraqi election victory

Turkish president seeks support for investigation of irregularities

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey's president late Friday congratulated Muqtada al-Sadr on the phone over his coalition's victory in Iraq's general elections.

According to presidential sources, Recep Tayyip Erdogan wished al-Sadr well on forming the next government in Iraq, and also highlighted Turkey's support for Iraq's unity.

Saying that some voting irregularities took place in Iraqi Turkmen areas in Kirkuk, Erdogan also asked al-Sadr's support for investigating the incidents.

Turkmen in Iraq’s northern city of Kirkuk have continued to stage demonstrations against the results of the country’s May 12 parliamentary polls.

Each day this week, Turkmen have gathered in downtown Kirkuk and chanted slogans denouncing the “fraud” and “vote-rigging” which they say marred the elections.

On Monday, the electoral commission announced that it had annulled all ballots cast in 103 polling stations in the Baghdad, Anbar, Nineveh, Saladin, and Erbil provinces.

How much the move affected final poll results, however, is unclear.

According to those results, Muqtada al-Sadr's Sairoon coalition won 54 parliamentary seats, followed by a Hashd al-Shaabi-linked coalition (47 seats) and Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi's Victory bloc (42 seats).

The Erbil-based Kurdistan Democratic Party, meanwhile, picked up 25 seats in the assembly.

Final results were announced several days after Iraqis cast ballots in the country's first parliamentary election since 2014.

Preliminary results had been announced days earlier, but widespread fraud allegations had reportedly delayed a final vote count.



