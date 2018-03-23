Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
18:20, 26 May 2018 Saturday
Turkey
11:42, 26 May 2018 Saturday

  • Share
No casualties in attack on Turkish ship in Yemen
No casualties in attack on Turkish ship in Yemen

Investigation of May 10 missile attack on Turkish cargo ship ongoing, says Foreign Ministry

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey on Friday evening said no casualties were reported in a May 10 attack on a Turkish cargo ship in Yemen.

In a written statement, Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy said the cargo ship Ince Inebolu was attacked by a missile along the coast of Yemen on its way to Saleef Harbor close to midnight.

The ship had departed from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk.

"The Turkish cargo ship with a 23-strong crew of Turkish citizens was attacked, and fortunately there were no casualties," Aksoy was quoted as saying.

"Investigation of this incident is ongoing and will be disclosed to the public after its completion," he added.



Related yemen turkish ship
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Turkey s opposition CHP unveils election manifesto
Turkey’s opposition CHP unveils election manifesto

Party aims to find solutions to '5 main problems' of Turkey
Voters to make final decision in polls
Voters to make final decision in polls

Writing for Daily Sabah, presidential spokesman Kalin says Erdogan remains most trusted political leader over 16 years
Turkey neutralizes 4 475 terrorists in Syria s Afrin
Turkey neutralizes 4,475 terrorists in Syria’s Afrin

Erdogan addresses party rally in Erzurum
No casualties in attack on Turkish ship in Yemen
No casualties in attack on Turkish ship in Yemen

Investigation of May 10 missile attack on Turkish cargo ship ongoing, says Foreign Ministry
Erdogan congratulates al-Sadr on Iraqi election victory
Erdogan congratulates al-Sadr on Iraqi election victory

Turkish president seeks support for investigation of irregularities
ISIL suspects arrested in eastern Turkey
ISIL suspects arrested in eastern Turkey

Anti-terror police arrest suspects during operation against organization's social media network
Central Bank's 'hands not tied'
Central Bank's 'hands not tied'

Bank will take further steps when necessary, has government's full support, deputy prime minister says
Turkey marks Africa Day
Turkey marks Africa Day

Turkey will continue to display solidarity with African at regional and international platforms, says Foreign Ministry
Turkey slams French magazine slandering Erdogan
Turkey slams French magazine slandering Erdogan

Presidential aide Ibrahim Kalin criticizes French newsweekly Le Point for calling President Erdogan ‘dictator’ on cover
Turkey-Africa relations in the eyes of DRC ambassador
Turkey-Africa relations in the eyes of DRC ambassador

Dean of the Africa Diplomatic Corps, Ambassador Marcel Mulumba Tshidimba speaks to AA
Istanbul to host Champions League final in 2020
Istanbul to host Champions League final in 2020

2020 UEFA Champions League final to be played at Ataturk Olympic Stadium, Erdogan announces
Ibrahim Kalin Dollar volatility 'unnatural'
Ibrahim Kalin: Dollar volatility 'unnatural'

A presidential spokesman says Turkish economy is strong, has withstood effects of defeated coup
Nearly 50 FETO suspects arrested in Turkey
Nearly 50 FETO suspects arrested in Turkey

Operations target dismissed and serving police officers and army personnel
Turkish Kazakh aviation firms seal deal
Turkish, Kazakh aviation firms seal deal

The agreement will enhance cooperation between Turkey and Kazakhstan in defense industry
Turkey condemns Greece for granting asylum to putschist
Turkey condemns Greece for granting asylum to putschist

Suleyman Ozkaynakci among 8 ex-soldiers seeking asylum in Greece after July 2016 coup bid  
2 security guards killed in SE Turkey
2 security guards killed in SE Turkey

Improvised explosives planted by PKK terrorists detonates in Hakkari province

News

Libyans 'warned us with bombs' says Tuna-1 officer
Libyans 'warned us with bombs' says Tuna-1 officer

Saudi soldier killed near Yemen border
Saudi soldier killed near Yemen border

Cyclone Mekunu pummels Yemeni island, 17 missing
Cyclone Mekunu pummels Yemeni island 17 missing

Saudi intercepts ballistic missile from Yemen
Saudi intercepts ballistic missile from Yemen

Yemen-UAE dispute over Socotra ‘resolved’
Yemen-UAE dispute over Socotra resolved

Yemen, UAE reportedly reach deal over island
Yemen UAE reportedly reach deal over island

Diphtheria outbreak kills 91 in Yemen
Diphtheria outbreak kills 91 in Yemen






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 