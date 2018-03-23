No casualties in attack on Turkish ship in Yemen

World Bulletin / News Desk
Turkey on Friday evening said no casualties were reported in a May 10 attack on a Turkish cargo ship in Yemen.
In a written statement, Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy said the cargo ship Ince Inebolu was attacked by a missile along the coast of Yemen on its way to Saleef Harbor close to midnight.
The ship had departed from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk.
"The Turkish cargo ship with a 23-strong crew of Turkish citizens was attacked, and fortunately there were no casualties," Aksoy was quoted as saying.
"Investigation of this incident is ongoing and will be disclosed to the public after its completion," he added.
