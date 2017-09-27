Today in History May 26

|17
|Germanicus of Rome celebrates his victory over the Germans.
|1328
|William of Ockham is forced to flee from Avignon by Pope John XXII.
|1647
|A new law bans Catholic priests from the colony of Massachusetts. The penalty is banishment or death for a second offense.
|1670
|Charles II and Louis XIV sign a secret treaty in Dover, England, ending hostilities between England and France.
|1691
|Jacob Leisler, leader of the popular uprising in support of William and Mary's succession to the throne, is executed for treason.
|1736
|British and Chickasaw forces defeat the French at the Battle of Ackia.
|1831
|The Russians defeat the Poles at the Battle of Ostroleka.
|1835
|A resolution is passed in the U.S. Congress stating that Congress has no authority over state slavery laws.
|1864
|The territory of Montana is organized.
|1865
|The last Confederate army surrenders in Shreveport, Louisiana.
|1868
|President Andrew Johnson is acquitted of all charges of impeachment.
|1896
|The last czar of Russia, Nicholas II, is crowned.
|1938
|The House Committee on Un-American Activities begins its work of searching for subversives in the United States.
|1940
|The evacuation of Allied forces from Dunkirk begins.
|1946
|A patent is filed in the United States for the H-bomb.
|1958
|Union Square, San Francisco, becomes a state historical landmark.
|1961
|The civil rights activist group, Freedom Ride Coordinating Committee, is established in Atlanta.
|1961
|A U.S. Air Force bomber flies across the Atlantic in a record of just over three hours.
|1969
|Apollo 10 returns to Earth.
|1977
|The movie Star Wars debuts.
