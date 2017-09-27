Worldbulletin News

18:19, 26 May 2018 Saturday
History
12:14, 26 May 2018 Saturday

Today in History May 26
Today in History May 26

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.

17   Germanicus of Rome celebrates his victory over the Germans.
1328   William of Ockham is forced to flee from Avignon by Pope John XXII.
1647   A new law bans Catholic priests from the colony of Massachusetts. The penalty is banishment or death for a second offense.
1670   Charles II and Louis XIV sign a secret treaty in Dover, England, ending hostilities between England and France.
1691   Jacob Leisler, leader of the popular uprising in support of William and Mary's succession to the throne, is executed for treason.
1736   British and Chickasaw forces defeat the French at the Battle of Ackia.
1831   The Russians defeat the Poles at the Battle of Ostroleka.
1835   A resolution is passed in the U.S. Congress stating that Congress has no authority over state slavery laws.
1864   The territory of Montana is organized.
1865   The last Confederate army surrenders in Shreveport, Louisiana.
1868   President Andrew Johnson is acquitted of all charges of impeachment.
1896   The last czar of Russia, Nicholas II, is crowned.
1938   The House Committee on Un-American Activities begins its work of searching for subversives in the United States.
1940   The evacuation of Allied forces from Dunkirk begins.
1946   A patent is filed in the United States for the H-bomb.
1958   Union Square, San Francisco, becomes a state historical landmark.
1961   The civil rights activist group, Freedom Ride Coordinating Committee, is established in Atlanta.
1961   A U.S. Air Force bomber flies across the Atlantic in a record of just over three hours.
1969   Apollo 10 returns to Earth.
1977   The movie Star Wars debuts.

 





