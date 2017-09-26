12:48, 26 May 2018 Saturday

Saudi soldier killed near Yemen border

World Bulletin / News Desk

A Saudi soldier was killed in southern Saudi Arabia near border with Yemen on Saturday, according to the official SPA news agency.

The soldier died while “on duty” in the border district of Al-Harath, the agency said, without giving further details about the circumstances of his death.

Saudi Arabia is leading an Arab coalition that has been pounding positions of the Shia Houthi group, which overran much of Yemen, including the capital Sanaa, in 2014.

Riyadh has repeatedly accused the Houthis of acting as a proxy force for Shia Iran, Saudi Arabia’s arch-foe in the region.