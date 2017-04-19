Congo clashes leave 30 dead

World Bulletin / News Desk
At least 30 people, including 11 civilians and five soldiers have been killed since Thursday during clashes between the army and Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels, according to the military.
The fighting in the localities of Mbau-Kamango and Eringeti in North Kivu province remains ongoing, according to Great North Sokola1 operational area spokesman Capt. Mak Hazukay Mongba.
The clashes between the army and ADF rebels began following a rebel attack on civilians, he said.
“After getting information that ADF rebels had killed 11 civilians in Mbau-Kamango, the army pursued them. During an exchange of gunfire, 14 rebels and five soldiers got killed,” he said.
He added that 10 other soldiers were wounded.
ADF rebels originated in Uganda in 1990s with an alleged intention to overthrow Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni's government; however, when the rebels were overpowered, they fled into the jungles of DRC from where they continue to attack civilians.
Ever since the ADF rebels relocated from Uganda to Democratic Republic of Congo, they have killed thousands of people.
