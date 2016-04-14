World leaders address 'economy of trust' in Russia

World Bulletin / News Desk
Leaders from France, Japan, and China along with the IMF head and Russia’s president spoke on the second day of the Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in the iconic Russian city.
The central theme of this year’s forum is "Creating an Economy of Trust".
Speaking at the event, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that fundamental principles that let most countries take the development pathway -- common rules, accepted by all the players, with their stability supported by clear legal mechanisms -- are being broken by sanctions and other kinds of limitations and protectionism.
In light of the global character of the world economy, this could result in crisis, he warned.
The world is changing the rules, but these changes must be transparent and apply to everyone, he said.
On the Iran nuclear deal, Putin said there was no reason to withdraw from it as long as Iran complies with it. He also said many countries, including Israel, benefit from the deal and that destroying it will hinder understanding of Iran’s nuclear activities, creating a threat. Iran's nuclear program after 2020 and missile program need further negotiations, Putin said.
On U.S.-Russian relations, Putin said he is not satisfied with them but Russia is awaiting steps from Washington.
On an investigation this week blaming Russia for the 2014 downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 in Ukraine, Putin said that Moscow cannot accept its results because it rejected what Russia had to say.
Trump, in a tweet, did not identify Holt by name but Utah Senator Orrin Hatch confirmed that the Utah resident had been freed.
Platini was banned from all football-related activities, later reduced on appeal to four years, by FIFA following a $2 million payment he received from the body in 2011 for work he did a decade earlier, with no contract to show for the deal.
The airstrike was believed to have been carried out by a U.S.-led coalition warplane
Video shows desecration with bacon, ‘bodily fluids’
South Korea's presidential office celebrates possible resurrection of Trump-Kim summit
For 9th Friday in row, Palestinians demonstrate near Gaza-Israel security fence despite risk of violent Israeli response
Baghdad says strikes are pre-approved by regime in Damascus
The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) filed a lawsuit on Tuesday claiming Anchorage Correctional Complex had violated constitutional prohibitions against "cruel and unusual punishment."
Turkmen, Arabs in oil-rich Kirkuk say results of May 12 parliamentary poll were manipulated, demand recount
Use of electronic voting machines in Iraq’s May 12 polls has led to allegations of electoral fraud
Mahmoud Abbas last year reduced salaries of 60,000 Gaza-based Palestinian Authority employees
'This missed opportunity is a truly sad moment in history,' Trump writes in letter
'Nikki Haley, the blood is on your hands!', one student shouted during her speech at a Texas university
Israel's West Bank settlements are illegal under international law and are bitterly opposed by Palestinians.