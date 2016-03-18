14:18, 26 May 2018 Saturday

Putin: Turkey has right to choose its military aircraft

World Bulletin / News Desk

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Turkey has the right to choose its own military aircraft, amid Ankara's deal to buy missile-defense systems from Russia.

As a NATO member, Turkey decided to buy the best of its class with Russia's S-400 missile defense, Putin said.

His remarks came during a meeting with officials of leading global news agencies, including Turkey’s Anadolu Agency, as part of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

Under an accelerated timetable for the S-400 deal, Russia's first deliveries of the S-400 to Turkey are due in late 2019 or early 2020.

The S-400, Russia's most advanced long-range anti-aircraft missile system, can carry three types of missiles capable of destroying targets including ballistic and cruise missiles.