Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
18:18, 26 May 2018 Saturday
Europe
15:16, 26 May 2018 Saturday

  • Share
EU's Barnier tells Britain to stop playing
EU's Barnier tells Britain to stop playing

Barnier delivered his warning in a speech just days after the EU dismissed London's latest Brexit plans as "fantasy" following a round of technical talks in Brussels.

World Bulletin / News Desk

EU negotiator Michel Barnier urged Britain on Saturday to stop playing "hide and seek" in Brexit talks as the two sides traded blame over the lack of progress in negotiations.

British ministers said the barbs were "not helpful" as pressure rises to make progress on the key issue of the future of the Irish border by a June 28-29 EU summit.

"To negotiate effectively, you need to know what the other party wants. A negotiation cannot be a game of hide and seek," Barnier told an audience of EU law experts in the Portuguese capital.

Barnier said that Britain must "look at the reality of the EU in the face, and also the reality of Brexit in the face" and stop making unreasonable demands regarding its future relations with Europe.

The former French minister underlined that Britain had chosen to leave the EU and that recent proposals by London to remain part of certain EU institutions or agencies after Brexit were non-starters.

Barnier said the EU also refused to take responsibility for any bad fallout of Brexit.

"I can see the temptation of the blame game, which would consist in bringing the negative consequences of Brexit on the European Union.

"But we will not be impressed. I won't be impressed," he said.

The heated speech to lawyers detailed the thorny topic of jurisdiction after Britain's official withdrawal from the EU, a highly sensitive topic for pro-Brexiters.

Barnier warned Britain that failing to agree a deal on the governance of a withdrawal treaty which gave primacy to the EU court would torpedo the deal.

He flatly rejected a UK proposal to resolve legal conflicts after Brexit through a joint political committee, instead proposing that British courts remain beholden to the EU court during an 8-year transition.



Related britain EU
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Europe News
Trump says detained American released in Venezuela
Trump says detained American released in Venezuela

Trump, in a tweet, did not identify Holt by name but Utah Senator Orrin Hatch confirmed that the Utah resident had been freed.
Platini says FIFA must now end his ban
Platini says FIFA must now end his ban

Platini was banned from all football-related activities, later reduced on appeal to four years, by FIFA following a $2 million payment he received from the body in 2011 for work he did a decade earlier, with no contract to show for the deal.
Airstrike kills 5 ISIL militants in Iraq s Kirkuk
Airstrike kills 5 ISIL militants in Iraq’s Kirkuk

The airstrike was believed to have been carried out by a U.S.-led coalition warplane
Canadian cadets to be expelled after defacing Quran
Canadian cadets to be expelled after defacing Quran

Video shows desecration with bacon, ‘bodily fluids’
Seoul welcomes Trump's latest twist on North Korea
Seoul welcomes Trump's latest twist on North Korea

South Korea's presidential office celebrates possible resurrection of Trump-Kim summit
Gazans maintain rallies near Israel fence
Gazans maintain rallies near Israel fence

For 9th Friday in row, Palestinians demonstrate near Gaza-Israel security fence despite risk of violent Israeli response
Iraqi warplanes strike ISIL positions in Syria
Iraqi warplanes strike ISIL positions in Syria

Baghdad says strikes are pre-approved by regime in Damascus
Muslim prisoners fed pork during Ramadan
Muslim prisoners fed pork during Ramadan

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) filed a lawsuit on Tuesday claiming Anchorage Correctional Complex had violated constitutional prohibitions against "cruel and unusual punishment."
Kirkuk s Turkmen continue to protest Iraq poll results
Kirkuk’s Turkmen continue to protest Iraq poll results

Turkmen, Arabs in oil-rich Kirkuk say results of May 12 parliamentary poll were manipulated, demand recount
Bomb blast injures 15 in Canada
Bomb blast injures 15 in Canada

2 suspects entered Indian restaurant, police say  
Kurd region won t use electronic vote machines in polls
Kurd region won’t use electronic vote machines in polls

Use of electronic voting machines in Iraq’s May 12 polls has led to allegations of electoral fraud
Israel pushed Palestine Authority to send funds to Gaza
Israel pushed Palestine Authority to send funds to Gaza

Mahmoud Abbas last year reduced salaries of 60,000 Gaza-based Palestinian Authority employees  
Trump Singapore summit won't take place
Trump: Singapore summit won't take place

'This missed opportunity is a truly sad moment in history,' Trump writes in letter
Students slam US envoy over Israeli violence
Students slam US envoy over Israeli violence

'Nikki Haley, the blood is on your hands!', one student shouted during her speech at a Texas university
Suicide bombing kills 8 in Iraqi capital
Suicide bombing kills 8 in Iraqi capital

11 civilians are also injured in attack
Israel to approve 2 500 new settler homes
Israel to approve 2,500 new settler homes

Israel's West Bank settlements are illegal under international law and are bitterly opposed by Palestinians.

News

Ramadan Tent Project host open iftar for British public
Ramadan Tent Project host open iftar for British public

Britain to intensify defence against space 'threats'
Britain to intensify defence against space 'threats'

Turkish president hails strong relations with Britain
Turkish president hails strong relations with Britain

Erdogan to visit Britain in May
Erdogan to visit Britain in May

Britain inaugurates major naval facility in Bahrain
Britain inaugurates major naval facility in Bahrain

Russia says Britain must cut more than 50 diplomats
Russia says Britain must cut more than 50 diplomats

How Israel Divides the West
How Israel Divides the West

US firms make changes in response to EU privacy law
US firms make changes in response to EU privacy law

EU's new data protection rules come into effect
EU's new data protection rules come into effect

UK to demand EU repayment in Brexit satellite row
UK to demand EU repayment in Brexit satellite row

EU reaches deal with Gazprom in anti-trust case
EU reaches deal with Gazprom in anti-trust case

EU warns Venezuela against controversial polls
EU warns Venezuela against controversial polls






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 