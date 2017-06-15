Two killed in Marseille shooting

World Bulletin / News Desk
Two more violent deaths occurred overnight in the southern French city of Marseille, known for its turf wars for control of the drug trade, officials said Saturday.
A 28-year-old bus driver who was in the line of fire was also killed. He was playing cards in the building and had no police record.
The deaths came 24 hours after Interior Minister Gerard Collomb visited the sprawling port city.
A total of 18 cartridges were found in the building, Tarabeux said.
A total of 11 people this year have been killed in Marseille in shootings related to criminal gangs. Last year, 14 people were killed in similar attacks in the Bouches-du-Rhone department, where Marseille is located.
Trump, in a tweet, did not identify Holt by name but Utah Senator Orrin Hatch confirmed that the Utah resident had been freed.
Platini was banned from all football-related activities, later reduced on appeal to four years, by FIFA following a $2 million payment he received from the body in 2011 for work he did a decade earlier, with no contract to show for the deal.
The airstrike was believed to have been carried out by a U.S.-led coalition warplane
Video shows desecration with bacon, ‘bodily fluids’
South Korea's presidential office celebrates possible resurrection of Trump-Kim summit
For 9th Friday in row, Palestinians demonstrate near Gaza-Israel security fence despite risk of violent Israeli response
Baghdad says strikes are pre-approved by regime in Damascus
The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) filed a lawsuit on Tuesday claiming Anchorage Correctional Complex had violated constitutional prohibitions against "cruel and unusual punishment."
Turkmen, Arabs in oil-rich Kirkuk say results of May 12 parliamentary poll were manipulated, demand recount
Use of electronic voting machines in Iraq’s May 12 polls has led to allegations of electoral fraud
Mahmoud Abbas last year reduced salaries of 60,000 Gaza-based Palestinian Authority employees
'This missed opportunity is a truly sad moment in history,' Trump writes in letter
'Nikki Haley, the blood is on your hands!', one student shouted during her speech at a Texas university
Israel's West Bank settlements are illegal under international law and are bitterly opposed by Palestinians.