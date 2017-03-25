16:49, 26 May 2018 Saturday

Car bombing kills 2 in Syria’s Idlib

World Bulletin / News Desk

Two civilians were killed and scores injured in a car bombing in north-western Syria on Saturday, according to the White Helmets civil defense agency.

The bombing rocked the center of opposition-held Idlib province, causing heavy damage to houses and cars, White Helmets director in Idlib Mustafa Haj Youssef said.

He said the injured were rushed to nearby hospitals in the area.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Syria has only just begun to emerge from a devastating conflict that began in 2011 when the Bashar al-Assad regime cracked down on demonstrators with unexpected ferocity.

According to UN estimates, hundreds of thousands of people have been killed in the conflict.